Itasca Community College's new McMahon Student Center isn't just any student gathering place.
It's a brand new place built to believe in young people and education through the support of hundreds of donors and community members.
The $5.4 million McMahon Student Center officially opens its doors for the 2021-2022 school year today with a 6 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at the college in Grand Rapids.
The 10,000 square-foot center is one-of-its-kind, school officials say.
“It doesn't happen too often that a rural community college does something like this for its students,” Bart Johnson, Itasca Community College (ICC) provost said. “The goal for Itasca through the years has been to be a model as the best place to start. A big part of that is for students to feel welcome and to be able to connect on campus.”
Included in the center is gathering space, a coffee shop, book store, convenience store, fireplace, increased handicapped bathroom space, gaming station, ping pong and pool tables, and an area where students can rent outdoor equipment.
“It's gorgeous,” Susan Lynch, former director of the Itasca Community College Foundation, which spearheaded the project. “It elevates the appearance of the campus to such a degree. It gives the campus a big college feel.”
The center creates a centralized spot to help develop a sense of community among students and staff at the 99-year-old college, not just during school hours, but on weekends. Johnson said.
“We've had (gathering) pockets around the campus,” Johnson said. “But we haven't had space for our associates of arts students. We always saw students congregating in our library. That was good, but it wasn't the best place to connect.”
Of the total construction cost, $4.9 million of the 'Beyond the Classroom” capital campaign, was raised entirely through philanthropy. A total of 250 donors contributed to the campaign, Lynch said.
ICC funded the remaining $500,000.
Former ICC alumnus Dr. Jack McMahon and his wife Mary Margaret McMahon ignited fundraising with a $500,000 gift to the college foundation.
“It still amazes me that the McMahon's connected to the idea and invested the initial half million dollar donation with no specifics at that time other than a place for students to connect,” Johnson said.
Financial help also came from the Blandin Foundation, Cargill Foundation, area businesses, dozens of alumni, the college foundation, and others.
“Friends of Itasca Community College showed up in a big way to make the student center a reality,” Michael Raich, Northeast Higher Education District president said. “It's very unique for a project of this size to be almost exclusively funded by local supporters. It's a testament to the trust that people in this region have for ICC and the value they place on a transformational education.”
About 5,000 square-feet of existing space and 5,000 square-feet of new space were combined to construct the new center.
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation in Eveleth provided demolition funds to help clear the existing space.
Long before construction plans were formed, students and community members were surveyed about the college's most urgent need. A large number of respondents said a student center.
Construction began in 2020 when materials availability and costs became uncertain as manufacturers slowed down due to the pandemic.
Hawk Construction, Inc., of Grand Rapids, headed up construction.
“They're owed as much credit as the McMahon family,” Johnson said. “I can't think of a worse time to start a construction project and they got it done.”
Bentz Thompson Rietow, a Minneapolis architecture and urban design firm that's designed other college projects across the state, designed the center and local wood was used within the center along with stone from the region, Johnson said.
Faculty return to the college next week. Students return to campus the following week.
“I'm excited for our students and our community,” Johnson said. “They want good academic programs, but they also want places where our students can connect.”
