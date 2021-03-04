VIRGINIA — Community volunteer and retired banker Judie Kauchick is being remembered by friends and colleagues for her ever-present smile and her tireless devotion as a cheerleader for her beloved Virginia.
Judith Kay Devich Kauchick, born on May 6, 1943, in Virginia, died unexpectedly Feb. 21 at her Virginia home. She was 77. A celebration of life will take place on her birthday.
Judie started working at Queen City Federal Savings and Loan as a teller in 1964. She retired 42 years later as a vice president. Kevin Pietrini, longtime president of the former Queen City Federal, told the Mesabi Tribune, "In the 30 some years we worked together I don't ever remember her taking a sick day. She started at the bank shortly after we were chartered and worked her way up to vice president."
Pietrini remembered her "always warm friendly smile that she shared with her customers. They all loved her. She treated them with respect and endeared her to them with that friendliness. They would come back time and time again and seek her out."
Pietrini called her "the consummate professional in her job and that's why she rose to the level she did," adding, "She cared about the community and she gave back. She had banking in her blood. Her father, the late Steve Devich, had been vice president of the First National Bank of Virginia and "she was very proud of that," Pietrini said.
Kauchick's obituary read, "There were times when her Dad needed to go in to the bank to work for a few hours and he would take his elementary-aged girls with him (Jean, Judie and Margo)... Judie played 'banker.' Her career path was set in her mind at a very young age."
Pietrini talked about the sudden death a decade ago of Kauchick's son Todd, a talented man with a career in music and drama and her pride and joy. "She was so distraught. It just devastating to her. But in her usual spirit she bounced back. She never got over it, but she overcame it." After his death, Kauchick donated his piano to the Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia.
Kauchick was "such a cheerleader for Queen City Federal," Pietrini said. "Her license plate read, 'JKK QCF.' I'll miss her."
•••
Ronda "Rudy" Harvey, executive director of the Virginia Foundation, said this about Kauchick in an email:
"When I took a position at Queen City Federal shortly before Frandsen Bank purchased the bank, I was over the moon, to get to work with Judie and the women at Queen City Federal. They were all women and they had been in banking for so many years, some 20 to 42 years, which was Judie at that time.
"Shortly after the bank was purchased, Judie was set to retire and I got to plan her going-away party, complete with a staff rose ceremony where we had 42 red roses and we all got to say how we felt about working with Judie — and her son was a surprise guest. Her birthday theme was 'Queen for a Day' and she was a queen that day... I have never seen so many special gifts and flowers delivered, all thanking her for helping with financial transactions in her tenure. It was an outpouring of love from our customers and this community — she definitely touched people in a special way in her banking career. She was a mentor and a role model to many in banking."
Harvey continued. "Judie was a member of the first board of directors for the Virginia Community Foundation. Judie stayed active in volunteering and being a part of many fundraisers for the Virginia Foundation that spanned over 31 years. When I started at Queen City Federal, she reached out to me to consider a board position on the Virginia Foundation board, and it was the best decision I have made to date."
Harvey said, "Judie loved this community and always said, 'I was born here, I live on 5th Avenue, I work here downtown, and I when I pass away, Landmark will be my funeral home.' She loved her community and she supported it. She was a classy lady, kind and generous. She was always asking about what was going on in the community. I will miss Judie’s visits, her hugs and her smile — she was an amazing lady and we will all miss her so much and she will be missed by this community!" Foundation associate Maija Biondich said Kauchick was always willing to help and always smiling.
•••
Barbara Baldrica, who with her late husband Bob, has been active in music in Virginia for many years, said this of Kauchick: "I met Judie shortly after we moved to Virginia in 1973. We sang together in East Range Choral Society (now Range of Voices) for over 40 years, and for most of that time she was the president. Her job descriptions included everything from moving risers to printing programs, and she was a tireless worker to keep ERCS viable. She attended and supported Northern Lights Music Festival concerts and operas from the beginning season. She gave generous scholarships to VHS music students in memory of her son Todd, who was a wonderful musician. She was a long-time member of Arrowhead Concert Association and a regular concert-goer. She loved Virginia City Band concerts in the summertime and TubaChristmas in December!
"She was a cheerleader in high school and was a cheerleader for the City of Virginia for the rest of her life!" And Kauchick had lived across the street from Baldrica for many years. "I still can't believe Judie is gone," Baldrica said.
•••
Luke Chopp, business relationship manager with Wells Fargo Bank, said this of Kauchick's legacy: "I met Judie when I was 16 years old working at Queen City Federal as a high schooler. I remember the day I met her in the lunchroom 18 years ago — she introduced herself to me and was so warm and welcoming. A few years later, I joined the Land of the Loon Committee and have been working with her as a volunteer ever since. Over the years I have gotten to know her as a friend and part of the Land of the Loon Family. I stayed in banking and have always looked up to her as both a banker and a community volunteer. We have had many conversations around changes in banking and who’s working where over the years.
"Judie knew everyone! And even after retirement always kept up with what was happening in her industry. She knew banking and how to build relationships. Judie was smart, fun, a community supporter and volunteer, a friend to so many people and always genuinely interested in everything you had to say," Chopp said.
With Land of the Loon she was on multiple committees, served as secretary and chaired the festival — and had been parade grand marshal."Very much deserved for the many years of volunteer work she has done on the committee. I will miss our laughs and conversations. All of us on the Land of the Loon committee send our condolences to Allen, her family and many friends. Judie was one in a million!" Allen Niemi has been her life partner and longtime love for 30 years.
•••
Eleanor Anshus, longtime friend, said this, "My dear friend Judie is gone. I cannot call her anymore. Judie and I were both Nort'siders and lived within two blocks of each other. All the neighborhood kids were either in the street playing or in the golf course or at the Olcott Park...what more could we ask for?
"As we grew up, my family moved and I was in high school in Virginia. Our school activities kept us apart, but as we grew older we always crossed paths.
"We both ended up working in banking....Judie and I both at Queen City Federal and we worked together for 13 years," until Anshus and her late husband Phil started a business in Orr. "We sang in East Range Choral for several years with Barb Baldrica, as director. In 2012 Judie and I went to Europe with the Minnesota Ambassadors of Music. We had concerts in eight countries......it was quite an experience to represent Minnesota in such a trip."
Anshus added, "How did two girls from the Nort'side end up two blocks from each other on the Southside of Virginia? We continued our friendship in choir and trips to Lake Vermilion, Christmas programs, JB Travel." A favorite memory for Anshus — when she and Kauchick would dress up and go for rides in Anshus's 1930 Model A Ford. "Goodbye, Jud.... until we meet again.... your dear friend, Eleanor."
•••
Kauchick was very active as a volunteer with Salvation Army. Major Brenda Pittman of the Virginia Salvation Army told the Tribune, "She was a faithful advisory board member for 40 years. She was faithful in ringing the bells at Christmas for The Salvation Army, she will be missed this coming Christmas. Her leadership and helpfulness will be missed.
•••
Sue Medure, president of the Mesabi Range College Alumni Association, of which Kauchick was longtime secretary, said, "I first met Judie in 1965 when I opened a savings account at Queen City Federal. She was always very pleasant and helpful to her customers and knew everyone by name." They became reacquainted when Medure joined the alumni group. "Judie became an alumni association board member and secretary in 1965. That means she took monthly meeting minutes for 55 years! I always considered Judie to be the glue that kept the association together. She was dependable and detail-oriented, completed her duties ahead of time and rarely missed a meeting." Medure said Kauchick's organizational skills were impeccable and she was dedicated to helping students receive scholarships. "Judie was a kind, pleasant person... cheerful and fun-loving. At one of our meetings last fall, she was reminiscing about her high school cheerleading days. I asked if she remembered the Virginia High School song. She sang every word of it! Plus she did a cheer!!"
Medure said she will remember Kauchick's kindness and "her genuine interest in helping people by volunteering. Because she was so down-to-earth, she made everyone feel comfortable whether it was in the workplace or personal setting. She not only liked people but everyone liked her!"
Judie was a "pillar of the community, multi-talented and unselfishly volunteered... whether it was delivering Meals on Wheels, ringing the Salvation Army bell at Christmastime or raising money for Mesabi kids to go to college. Board members and I will miss her very much."
•••
For the May 6 service at Landmark Funeral Home, only immediate family will attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there will be an opportunity to watch her funeral from home. The obituary will be reprinted with the information needed to join the service virtually.
