Assumption Catholic School student Calvin Skaja takes his second shot from the fairway while his classmates watch during a round of disc golf Tuesday in Chisholm. The students are learning how to play the game as part of their physical education program.
Assumption Catholic School 6th grader Louis Skaja leans forward while putting his disc while learning how to play disc golf with his class Tuesday morning as part of the school’s physical education program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.