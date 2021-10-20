Assumption Catholic School student Calvin Skaja takes his second shot from the fairway while his classmates watch during a round of disc golf Tuesday in Chisholm. The students are learning how to play the game as part of their physical education program.

Assumption Catholic School 6th grader Louis Skaja leans forward while putting his disc while learning how to play disc golf with his class Tuesday morning as part of the school’s physical education program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments