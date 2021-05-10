In emergencies, it's typically law enforcement and ambulance or fire personnel who respond.
But in the City of Virginia, a new asset is also helping people in crisis.
A newly-formed Compassionate Community Response (CCR) Team is responding to emergency calls as needed to provide people in-crisis with a variety of healing resources.
The team assists people with mental health, homelessness, opioid use, narcotics addition, substance abuse, and other human needs.
The team is a partnership between Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) and the city.
“Sometimes people just need a little help instead of law enforcement showing up all the time,” Lt. John Swenson, Virginia Police Department Community Relations officer said. “It's a team that pulls resources together to help people in the community who are having a mental health crisis or just a crisis.”
The CCR team is comprised of staff from RMHC and the Virginia fire and police departments.
Gabby Suihkonen, a RMHC mental health professional, is paired with Virginia Fire Department personnel.
Megan Moberg, a RMHC mental health practitioner, is paired with Swenson and the Virginia Police Department.
Team members respond to crisis situations where their human services skills can be utilized.
“The goal is to respond to these calls in a way that's better,” Suihkonen said. “The goal is to not tie up emergency personnel and get resources to people who need it.” Especially in calls to people who have a history of needing human services assistance, the team can respond rather than having emergency personnel return, Swenson said.
“Instead of law enforcement showing up all the time, this team is taking that on,” Swenson said. “It reduces calls for law enforcement and people in crisis are getting the help they need.”
The team is modeled after a CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) model in Eugene, Ore., according to Virginia Fire Chief/Emergency Manager Allen Lewis.
“It's been very effective for people who don't need an ambulance or the police,” Lewis said. “It's a great way to connect them with the resources they need.”
Lewis said the team has already achieved success.
“We've had some success stories already in connecting people with the resources they need,” Lewis said. “We're learning new things as we go, but we've already had a lot of good feedback.”
Future plans are to work with emergency dispatch centers to be able to assess what type of services are needed on emergency calls, Lewis said.
“We will be working with dispatch centers on medical priority calling to determine what resources that people need,” Lewis said. “Such as if a person calls in and says 'I feel sad today or I'm depressed.' Right now, all we have is a police officer or an ambulance. We want to start sending them the resources they need rather than what we have now.”
Janis Allen, RMHC chief executive officer, says the program goal is to meet people where they are and connect them to what they need.
“We hope to provide services in the communities where people live and prevent emergency room visits, ambulance transports and help to keep people stable within their home communities,” Allen said.
Suihkonen says the team plans to expand its geographic reach beyond Virginia.
“We're going to start with Virginia as a hub and then work out throughout the whole region of the Iron Range,” Suihkonen said. “Our goal is to branch out to some of the smaller departments to help them with these calls.”
The team is working hand-in-hand to talk with people in crisis to ensure they get the appropriate help, Moberg said.
The goal is to reduce law enforcement and ambulance responses, get people the help they need, and connect people to a wide variety of human resource organizations that can provide follow-up assistance, she said.
“I think the value of this is just getting people the help they need and then following up with them is definitely the key to this program,” Moberg said. “I see nothing but good that is going to come out of this.”
