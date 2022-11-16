Dave Lislegard has already received a new nickname at the state capitol.
“You know what they’re calling me?” Lislegard said as he headed back to St. Paul last week. “The Lone Ranger.”
Lislegard, a DFLer from Aurora who won the Minnesota House of Representatives District 7B race in last week’s general election, is in a way, the last man standing.
Once among the most powerful political forces in the Minnesota Legislature, the group of Democrat Farmer-Labor (DFL) Iron Range lawmakers known as the “Iron Range Delegation,” that for decades fought as a unit for the Iron Range, has faded away due to deaths, retirements and Tuesday’s general election.
Republican wins in portions of the western Iron Range have left Lislegard and Senate District 3 winner Grant Hauschild of Hermantown as the two remaining Democrats in northeastern Minnesota.
Gone are longtime modern day Iron Range DFLers David Dill of Crane Lake, Tom Rukavina of Virginia, Joe Begich of Eveleth, David Tomassoni of Chisholm, Doug Johnson of Cook, Tom Saxhaug of Grand Rapids, Loren Solberg of Bovey, Tom Anzelc of Balsam Township, and others,
Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, one of the state’s most powerful legislators for 28 years and a leader within the Iron Range Delegation, retires in January.
Current DFL Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing and DFL Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls lost in Tuesday’s election.
Ecklund’s narrow 15-vote loss to Republican Roger Skraba of Ely is in a recount.
What it all means is a changing of the political guard on Minnesota’s Iron Range and a challenge in rebuilding political clout.
“I think it’s fair to say we’re in a transformation right now,” Lislegard said. “And I think it’s more important than ever that we work together. Through this transition we have to come together and put the Iron Range first.”
With Democrats retaining the Governor’s seat and holding majorities in the Minnesota Senate and House, both Hauschild and Lislegard will be key to success at the capitol for the Iron Range and region.
When the 2023 legislative session opens January 3rd, both Lislegard and Hauschild, as Democrats, will be in position to hold sway with the DFL majorities in helping guide major legislative policies, mining legislation, bonding projects, and community and business development initiatives to benefit the Iron Range.
Republicans who will be in the minority will face challenges getting legislation passed and receiving hearings on some bills.
To accomplish Iron Range and regional goals, a new “Iron Range Delegation,” including Lislegard, Hauschild, and Republicans Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, and Skraba, will need to unite, Lislegard said.
“Politics is about relationships and those relationships have to be built,” Lislegard said. “We cannot be taking partisan shots at each other if we are going to work together. Maybe we can agree to disagree on this or that, but we all need to keep the Iron Range first.”
Hauschild said he will work with any Republican or Democrat who has good ideas.
“I have already reached out to Farnsworth,” Hauschild said. “If we’re going to be successful, we have to work together It’s about figuring out where we agree, particularly when it comes to the financial bonding and delivering for this region.”
Hauschild said he’s a moderate Democrat who supports iron ore mining, copper-nickel development and logging.
Although his far-flung district from Duluth to the North Shore and International Falls doesn’t include the core Iron Range, Hauschild says he will work to represent the entire region.
Being part of the Democrat majority with Lislegard will be critical in moving legislation ahead, he said.
“I’ve had some people joking that Dave and I are going to be the designated hitters on the Iron Range,” Hauschild said. “We will be in a very unique position to step in on those moments and work together to get things done and across the finish line.”
Farnsworth, the new District 7 senator, concurs on working across party lines.
“I think for the good of the Range we will work together,” Farnsworth said. “I think we’re going to work pretty well together on issues that affect the Range. We’re all looking to do what’s best for the Iron Range.”
When legislators get back into session, Lislegard, Eichorn and Igo will be the area’s most experienced legislators.
Gone are Tomassoni and Bakk’s decades of leadership, seniority and institutional knowledge.
But Igo says he’s confident all the newly-elected Range legislators will work together.
When it comes down to it, being an Iron Ranger tops political party affiliation, Igo said.
“I think if there’s one thing Rangers are good at is putting the passion for our home first,” Igo said. “We’re loud advocates and we link our arms together and support each other.”
The former Iron Range Delegation was well-known for voicing strong opinions at the capitol and passionately defending the Iron Range.
Even though they were all Democrats, it wasn’t unusual for some members of the delegation to have heated arguments behind closed doors, but then unite to present a common front on Iron Range issues.
Igo said he hopes the new Iron Range Delegation will have regular caucuses and meetings to discuss all issues pertinent to the Iron Range.
“I’m hoping we can figure out how to bring that back,” Igo said. “We have a rich tradition of having a strong bloc up here and we need that to continue and get even better.”
Lislegard said he is working to pull the new Iron Range Delegation together.
“I’m in the majority,” Lislegard said. “I will do everything in my power to bring everybody together and be effective for northeastern Minnesota.”
As always, political leadership changes.
Deaths, retirements and political defeat alters political representation as decades pass.
But now, with a new generation of an Iron Range Delegation represented by both major political parties, bipartisanship is more important than ever, Lislegard said.
“We have no choice but to work together for this region to be successful,” Lislegard said. “We have no option.”
