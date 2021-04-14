It is springtime! April showers and determined daffodils blooming. The street sweeping machine making the rounds. New species of birds arriving at the feeders.
Time for spring cleaning. Ok, not the most fun, but it makes many a person happy when it’s finished.
I am cleaning out a few folders of articles that have accumulated. I hope that you enjoy reading this variety of stories. And thank you for helping me with MY spring cleaning!
Mule Tale
Published in the Duluth News Tribune, February 4, 1979.
A Swedish immigrant farmer and an ornery mule were the key players in a turn-of-the-century drama which greatly altered the responsibilities and rights of mining companies and private citizens.
The mining companies had often run their mines, their towns, and their employees’ lives as best befit the company. Mining town residents knew that the mines could eventually take the town, since the buildings were mostly owned by the company, and blasting and its resultant damage were simply a part of life.
But, according to a story in the St. Paul Dispatch on May 20, 1918, a Hibbing farmer and Hibbing farm animal were about to change all that.
According to the Dispatch’s article: “For Fate had written that things were to change. Down near the edge of the Sellers open pit mine lived a Swede named Iver Lind. Lind owned a span of Kentucky mules. (A “span” is a pair of animals, usually matched in appearance and action, and driven together.) These animals, lean and angular, powerful and stubborn, were Lind’s choicest possessions. Long ago they had become accustomed to the din of the dynamite and the steam shovel.
“One morning Lind was harnessing his mules, preparatory to starting his day’s labors. Half harnessed they were, and Lind was sweating and swearing over their stubbornness, congratulating himself, withal, upon owning such a perfect span when suddenly the whistle in the Seller’s mine blew a warning note.
“A blast was due. It was too late for either Iver or his mules to get to shelter.
“BANG! The blast tore loose! It sent a barrage of stones and gravel high into the air. One of the descending rocks struck one of Lind’s mules.
“THIS was something to which the mules had never become accustomed. With a kick and a bray he broke loose. The bray filled the air. The kick found its lodging in Lind’s anatomy!
“Iver was full of wrath. First the mules and then the mining company were to feel the weight of his anger. Into the barn, with accompanying curses, went the mules. To the office of power went Iver.
“At once the Swede wanted to start injunction proceedings against the Sellers’ Mining Company. The ensuing action affected only Lind’s property, but its results were far-reaching.
“It started a legal battle in Hibbing which extended over several years and attracted and aroused the interest of the entire country. Here are some of the results of the suit and the resultant injunction:
*It cost the mining companies several million dollars, they now admit.
*It paved every street in Hibbing and in every street a white-way was installed (That’s the old term for electric street lighting.)
*It woke the people of Hibbing to the realization of a number of problems affecting their health and well-being, rousing the Hibbing spirit and sustaining them through a trying period.
“People who are now selling their holdings in the ‘north forty’ area of Hibbing are aware of the money the mining companies hold. Prices for the land will put thousands of dollars into the pockets of people and the city, too. With an injunction growing out of a kick of a mule, peace, comparative quiet, and much prosperity came to Hibbing.”
•••
Boardinghouse Cooking
Published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune, July 2, 1981, special Keewatin Reunion Edition
Cooking for a boarding house or hotel in the early days of the Range was very hard work. Many pioneer women knew the backbreaking labor involved.
One of those women was Minnie Lindahl, who began cooking at the Keewatin Hotel run by Harry Williams when she was sixteen. In addition to cleaning rooms, including the spittoons, meals were prepared for many hungry men.
An indexed red notebook contains some of the recipes which she depended on through the years. Some examples:
Layer Cake- (23 – 3 layers)
10 lb. sugar, 3 lb. lard, 16 lb. flour, 4 oz. salt, 14 oz. baking powder, 30 eggs, 4 ½ qts. milk.
12 Lemon Pies
2 ½ lbs. sugar, 1 pt. lemon juice, 1 pt. egg yolks, 4 qts. water, 1 lb. cornstarch, grated rinds of 4 lemons.
Buttermilk Pie (2 pies)
1 cup chopped raisins, 2 cups buttermilk, 1 cup sugar, 3 eggs, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon cloves.
Buttermilk Pie (better)
1 cup sugar, 2 cups buttermilk, 2 eggs beaten, 2 tablespoons flour, 2 even tablespoons butter flavoring, vanilla or nutmeg
No instructions were given for preparation of any of these recipes, only the ingredients needed. Ammonia was used in quite a few recipes, too.
•••
Poachers Will Not Be Tolerated
Published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune August 5, 1919
The open season for the market hunter, who will ship his game to the hotel, restaurant, or commissary, is at hand. Local game and fish officers are warned to be on guard.
B.J. Shaver, United States Game Warden, has supervision over the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota. He is out to arrest the game hogs around our lakes and forests.
Writing to local police officers, he says that he will make a determined effort to arrest and convict those who violate the regulations of the “Migratory Bird Act.”
Illegal shipment of beaver from this district will also be closely watched. Near Chisholm there are several beaver dams where beaver can be found in great numbers. Killing of the animals for the purpose of sending their furs out of the state is a violation.
The game poachers who are in the business of shipping game birds or furs or fish will find the going rather hard. Game Warden George Wood of Hibbing will work with the federal officer. All police officers are also on the lookout for illegal activity and will be keeping a close ear to rumors as well.
•••
Moose on the Tracks
Published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune November 28, 1959, written by George Fisher, editor
Do you know that during the time in recent years that the Erie Mining Company’s railroad to Taconite Harbor was being built, a distance of 74 miles, that Erie locomotives were equipped with horns designed to frighten the moose off of the tracks? Normal diesel horns apparently had a tendency to attract the moose. Who would have guessed that this sort of problem would be faced by the engineers and builders of a spanking new taconite mine?
•••
Underwater History
Published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune, August 27, 1963, written by George Fisher, editor
Underwater archeology has been extended from warm clear seas to an unlikely locale – the frothing cold rapids of streams on the Minnesota-Ontario border. By surmising where canoes of France’s 18th Century traders may have foundered, scuba divers have emerged with rust-encrusted muskets, axes, spearheads, brass kettles, and other long-lost goods that the voyageurs intended to exchange for beaver pelts. The daring search for artifacts is described by Sigurd F. Olson, of Ely, the famed author and naturalist, in an article entitled “Relics from the Rapids” featured in the September issue of National Geographic. Olson’s vivid account is illustrated by 24 color photographs and a map showing both the wilderness canoe routes and the site of a proposed Voyageurs National Park in the Kabetogama-Rainy Lake region.
From the late 1600s to the mid-1800s, Frenchmen paddled out from Montreal to deep within the North American wilderness to seek furs which were in much demand in Europe. “We focused our search for relics upon rapids swift enough to be dangerous, but not too swift to daunt experienced boatmen such as the voyageurs,” Olson wrote. First dives were made from the lonely banks of the Basswood River. The divers fought against powerful currents, undertows and whirlpools to comb crevices and niches of the river floor.
The original finds were disappointing – a badly corroded movie camera, sunglasses, a Boy Scout ax.
Then, diver Don Franklin of Silver Bay came up with a blackened object which he handed to Frank B. Hubachek, who supports the Quetico-Superior Wilderness Research Center on Basswood Lake. He and Robert C. Wheeler, assistant director of the Minnesota Historical Society, identified the object as a wrought-iron trade ax.
The voyageurs traveled a 3,000-mile network of lakes and rapids-scarred rivers, from the St. Lawrence River near Quebec to Lake Athabasca located in the northwest corner of Saskatchewan, paying a terrible toll in capsized canoes and lost lives.
•••
Remembering Heroes
Published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune May 11, 1918
Commemorating the American soldiers and sailors who have fallen in battle, La Cocarde du Souvenir, a French patriotic society, plans to decorate the graves of all Americans who are buried in France. Decorated markers, known as the “war cross of the dead,” will be placed over each grave.
Markers now decorate the graves of French, British, and Belgian soldiers. The marker consists of a metal laurel leaf, about six inches in diameter, surrounding an American flag. They are to be supplied to units in the army. The name of the soldier, the unit, and the date of the man’s death is to be placed on a metal strip which is hung from the marker.
Already 700,000 of the markers have been distributed among the Allied troops. American Ambassador Sharp said the gesture of respect shows the gratitude of France for the American spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.