MOUNTAIN IRON — It seems everyone is craving the hand-pattied burgers and fresh cut-fries of the brand-new Other Guys Burgers in Mountain Iron.
The eatery experienced such a busy first week, employees could barely keep up.
But that’s “a good problem to have,” said co-owner Sara Bevan.
She and partner Keith Altobelli opened Other Guys Burgers as “another food option” for the area — specializing in fresh-made fare — while still served in a grab-and-go fashion.
Altobelli, a local mine mechanic, and Bevan, a longtime food industry employee who has worked at several area restaurants, had the idea for the burger joint about a year ago, he said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when restaurants had no or limited seating for customers due to health guidelines, people became accustomed to ordering take-out, he noted. And, it seems, despite loosened restrictions, the public is still in the take-out mode.
Other Guys Burgers, located at the Plaza 53 Shopping Center, does have small indoor and outdoor seating areas, with the bonus of a canopy to protect guests, even during heavy rain. But the majority of business is grab-and-go.
The menu is simple — focused mostly on burgers and fries; and good quality ones, say the owners.
The couple is using as many local vendors as possible. Meat is purchased from Fraboni Wholesale & Sausage Co., of Hibbing; buns from Pep’s Bake Shop in Virginia.
Workers come in early each morning to hand-patty the burgers and clean and slice the potatoes for the handmade fries.
Other Guys has many burger options — single and double hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers and chili burgers and a patty melt — along with plain, cheese and chili cheese hot dogs; grilled cheese, a veggie sandwich, house salad and a BLT.
There is a family burger pack, as well as a daily combo special.
Customers can select from many free toppings, including fried and raw onions, pickles, relish, grilled or raw mushrooms, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, mayo, steak sauce, hot sauce, barbecue sauce, ketchup, mustard and cajun seasoning.
The restaurant also serves shakes, fountain drinks, and bottled water and soda.
Its decor is mafia-themed, with a mural and gangster posters adoring the walls. It seemed an appropriate motif for the “Other Guys” name, Bevan said.
The community has been greatly receptive to the new business, said the owners. Even during its busiest moments when there have been long wait times, customers have been understanding.
The couple expects the kinks to be worked out soon, as workers get into the flow of keeping up with orders. Additional help will also be helpful, said the owners, who are still looking for employees, including part-time counter workers and experienced cooks.
“The first full week has been incredible,” they wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday, one week after officially opening June 23, after several months of renovations in the former Domino’s Pizza site. “We will train kids 14 and up,” with shorter hours for the younger employees.
On opening day, Other Guys ran out of buns by around 5 p.m., and was forced to close early. “We bought Peps out of what they had on hand today. We are going to have to wait till morning till we get more fresh bread to make these amazing fresh burgers,” stated a Facebook post.
Altobelli and Bevan said they hope to eventually stay open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but customers can check Facebook for updates. The restaurant is also closed this Saturday and Sunday for the Fourth of July weekend.
Delivery is slated as a future option; customers can currently order through DoorDash.
“Thank you awesome customers,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “We thank everyone so much for the wonderful support.”
