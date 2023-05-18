VIRGINIA—The “sheer magnitude of sound and power,” alone—through voice and instrument merging with well over 200 musicians performing together in a space built with natural auditory amplification—will be a fitting way to say farewell to Goodman Auditorium.
But Saturday’s good-bye performance will be so much more than what has been described as a beautiful eulogy to the historic hall, built in the era of Vaudeville and host to countless concerts and gatherings since 1917.
Sure, the farewell production, set for 7 p.m. in the Virginia high school auditorium, will mark an ending.
It will be the final concert in the much beloved venue before its decommissioning—before performers begin taking the stage in the new auditorium on the Rock Ridge school campus.
But it will also be a “momentous occasion”—the premier of “Mesabi: The Sleeping Giant,” a commissioned original symphony score created by noted Minnesota composer and conductor Dr. René Clausen, said Dominick Olivanti, co-chairman of the farewell concert committee.
The four-movement piece, which pays homage to the past and future of the Iron Range, “will exist as a master work, on par with Handle’s ‘Messiah,’ and live on through the ages”—all born right here on the Range, he said.
The performance will feature voices of all ages, including members of the vocal groups The Choralaires, Range of Voices, The Sectionals, Voices of Reason, Virginia High School Choir, and various alumni vocalists accompanied by the Mesabi Symphony Orchestra and Rock Ridge High School Orchestra.
The orchestra will be led by Artistic Director/Conductor Benjamin Nilles, along with Chorus Master Matthew Krage.
Tickets are on sale at: https://www.mesabisymphonyorchestra.org/farewell-to-goodman for $20, with all proceeds benefiting Rock Ridge Public Schools music programming. Only a couple hundred of the 1,300 available remain, said organizers. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
“The Sleeping Giant”—named for the Ojibwa word misaabe or mesaba—is a sort of “poetic time capsule,” dedicated to “all the people of the Iron Range,” Olivanti said. The arrangement professes “gratitude to the people who worked, lived and played here”—and those who continue to do so.
He explained the four sections.
The first movement, “The Land Awakens,” portrays the shifting of glaciers that created the region’s lakes, swamps and iron deposits.
Movement 2, “The Settling Years,” highlights the immigration of families from European countries, who sought jobs and a better way of life in northeastern Minnesota, contributing a variety of cultural traditions to the area and speaking various languages.
The third movement, “The Mines,” focuses on the “big booms and crashes” of the mining industry.
And Movement 4, “Forging A New Way Forward,” incorporates Hibbing native singer and songwriter Bob Dylan’s classic, “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” representing the area’s future, including mineland reclamation projects.
Clausen’s music is known for its “dramatic, emotional sweep and highly sensitive approach to text setting,” according to his biography.
The farewell performance will be an emotional way to bid adieu to Goodman Auditorium, but “our committee co-chairs cannot take sole credit for this world premier event,” said Olivanti. He and Betsy Olivanti, leader of the community development group, ReVive Virginia, are joined by committee members, Sheila Wilcox, director of orchestras at Rock Ridge Public Schools (RRPS); Matt Krage, RRPS director of choirs; Barb Baldrica, president of the Arrowhead Concert Association; Jan Carey, president of the Mesaba Concert Association; and Lisa Buckman, executive director of the Mesabi Symphony Orchestra.
But the true inspiration for the symphony score came from a local older Finnish gentleman who, one afternoon while chopping wood for the winter, pondered why someone hadn’t written a musical piece about the Iron Range. He was a transplant to the Iron Range, a former miner and a big supporter of arts in the area.
The Olivanti mother and son (Dominick and Betsy), took the man’s request to heart and contacted Wilcox to see if the Mesabi Symphony Orchestra would be willing to take on such a project.
This was long before anyone was thinking about a farewell to Goodman Auditorium, Dominick Olivanti noted.
Clausen—conductor emeritus of The Concordia Choir, and professor of music at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota—was contacted and commissioned for the endeavor.
He had visited Virginia previously and went to work researching the Iron Range, with the help of local historians. The composer had worked on a similar project commemorating the Red River Valley area of North Dakota.
The result, “The Sleeping Giant,” seemed more than appropriate to debut as a Goodman Auditorium farewell concert, Olivanti said.
Goodman Auditorium is set to permanently close on June 6. Historic ornamental pieces, such as its six chandeliers, will be preserved.
An historic booklet produced many decades ago by the “Independent School District of Virginia, Minnesota” includes a description of Goodman Auditorium: “The Auditorium, which has a seating capacity of fifteen hundred, is used both day and night for school activities, civic meetings, entertainment and concerts. The acoustics of the hall are especially fine, the decoration exceedingly pleasing and effective, and the ventilation is nearly perfect as it is possible to obtain.”
One of the things that makes Goodman Auditorium special is that it was constructed long before electronic amplification and designed to acoustically support the unamplified voice, Olivanti said. “It’s intention was to amplify and increase the human voice.”
The ornate venue was named in honor of Dr. Charles Goodman and his wife, Esther Goodman, who were huge supporters of community arts.
The couple moved to Virginia from Chicago in 1915, where they lived for the remainder of their lives.
Dr. Goodman, who had volunteered for service in World War I, but was sent home to coordinate the response to the 1918 influenza pandemic, was one of the city’s first doctors. Esther was an accomplished musician and humanitarian.
Dr. Goodman was also versed on the newest methods to treat polio and was often consulted on how to help children experiencing paralysis from the disease, Olivanti said.
The doctor delivered many babies, including noted winemaker Robert Mondavi, and he worked part-time as the Virginia school doctor.
Saturday’s concert, which will be recorded, “means the world to a lot of people,” including the older gentleman who conceived the idea of a symphony to the Iron Range, Olivanti said. The hall is filled with memories after more than 100 years of hosting concerts and events. Its closure is “heartbreaking” for alumni and the community, he said.
But Goodman Auditorium’s final bow will also be a nod to the future.
The Mesabi Symphony Orchestra owns the rights to “Mesabi: The Sleeping Giant” score, which is sure to be performed for decades to come across the country and world, drawing attention to Minnesota’s Iron Range, Olivanti explained.
The project also aims to serve as an inspiration to create commemorative art, he said.
While the new Rock Ridge auditorium is also a beautiful venue, equipped with modern design and features, Olivanti said, Goodman will be missed.
But times do change.
“We are losing one beautiful gem and gaining another beautiful gem at Rock Ridge.”
A Farewell to Goodman Auditorium has been made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Other event partners include: Rock Ridge Public Schools, the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, Mesabi Symphony Orchestra, ReVive Virginia, Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, Virginia Community Foundation, Blandin Foundation, and the City of Virginia.
Those unable to attend the concert who would still like to donate to RRPS music programing can follow the link: https://www.givemn.org/story/Fmnn2g.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.