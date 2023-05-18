VIRGINIA—The “sheer magnitude of sound and power,” alone—through voice and instrument merging with well over 200 musicians performing together in a space built with natural auditory amplification—will be a fitting way to say farewell to Goodman Auditorium.

But Saturday’s good-bye performance will be so much more than what has been described as a beautiful eulogy to the historic hall, built in the era of Vaudeville and host to countless concerts and gatherings since 1917.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments