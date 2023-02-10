Another major northeastern Minnesota economic development project.
Another one bites the dust.
Huber Engineered Woods, LLC, a 140-year-old American wood products manufacturer, announced Thursday, in the midst of continued opposition, that it’s pulling out of constructing an approximate $440 million oriented strand board plant in Cohasset.
“Due to delays that jeopardize our ability to meet product demand deadlines, we will pursue development of our sixth mill in another state,” Brian Carlson, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, president said in a news release. “We will be seeking a new location where we can produce critical home building products that are desired by American home builders and homeowners in a timely manner and consistent with Huber’s environmental and social commitments.”
The plant would have created 150 new permanent jobs, 300-400 construction jobs, provided a major boost to northeastern Minnesota loggers,help with carbon capture and managing forests to avoid massive wildfires.
It would have been built on about 400 acres at Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center, where coal-fired electricity generation has occurred for decades.
However, opposition from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and others, kept the project from ever getting started.
Many in northeastern Minnesota called it a sad day for the state.
“We’re disappointed,” Scott Dane of rural Gilbert, American Loggers Council executive director said. “This was a once-in-a-generation opportunity for development of Minnesota’s forest products and timber industry. It’s unfortunate that small groups can time after time after time block opportunities for economic development in northeastern Minnesota.”
Dane said he will work with Huber to develop the project in another state.
“This plant will go somewhere and another state will welcome the opportunity to work with a great company like Huber,” Dane said. “This game can be played both ways, so perhaps the interest that blocked this opportunity for Minnesota’s timber industry should perhaps have their lives impacted as well by people choosing not to do business with their casinos.”
“It is a sad day in Minnesota to lose such a rare economic opportunity,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “The loss brought about by the Leech Lake tribe and the competition is another failure of the state to stand up to radical groups hell bent on destroying jobs that could sustain our communities families. When a carbon negative project being constructed adjacent to a retiring coal plant, by an honored 140-year-old American company is driven out of the state, what industry can or will come here in the future?”
Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell said the project fell to “political headwinds.”
“It’s the political and permitting environment in Minnesota,” MacDonell said. “It’s very unfortunate that this has been going on for years and the higher-ups in the political world can’t get their ducks in a row to help the people out.”
Max Peters, City of Cohasset director of city operations and finance director, said Huber has been a top-notch company to work with.
The company says its principles are environmental health and safety sustainability, ethical behavior, respect for people, and excellence.
“They were A-plus,” Peters said. “As northern Minnesotans, we could not have asked for a better company as a better fit and better sustainability. They were incredible. It’s unfortunate. It’s the political climate, the business climate and the magnitude of the resistance was significant.”
Some state lawmakers along with Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation staff worked hard to land the project, which was formally announced in June 2021.
“(Sen.) Paul Gazelka and I worked together on this project,” former Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook said. “I’m incredibly disappointed. The larger problem I see is what this says to the companies who do the site selections. It’s all about the message that it sends to these site selection companies. It clearly sends a message about the development of natural resources in northeastern Minnesota.”
Bakk said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should consider the message it sends to other companies looking to do business in Minnesota.
“My advice to the governor would be to get on a plane and go to Nashville and sit down with L-P (Louisiana-Pacific) and see what we can do to re-furbish the Ainsworth site (near Cook),” Bakk said.
Bakk said he doesn’t understand why the Leech Lake band would oppose a project at an industrial site.
“I just don’t understand why the Leech Lake band doesn’t want economic development,” Bakk said. “Their casinos depend on it.”
The project was announced under the tenure of Mark Phillips, retired Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner.
“I’m disappointed,” Phillips said. “The Minnesota and federal government better look at their permitting. This uncertainty with permitting is killing our state.”
U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber said the death of the project is a reflection of the Minnesota’s business environment.
“It’s really unfortunate that Minnesota has become one of the least friendly places to do business,” Stauber said. “Look at what Talon (Metals) did in deciding to take their ore to North Dakota for processing because it’s a more friendly state.”
Federal and state decisions are putting a stranglehold on new jobs and economic development in the region, Stauber said.
“The (federal) mining ban and now the Huber project moving out of Minnesota make it become more difficult to attract business to the state when they see this happening time and time again that the process is so cumbersome and unacceptable at times,” Stauber said. “We need people to understand the importance of the jobs, the economy and the workforce. We need to change the mentality of ‘not in our backyard.’ It’s devastating to our communities.”
Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing said Huber’s decision is frustrating, but not surprising.
Huber Engineered Woods was driven out of Minnesota due to its anti-business climate, Farnsworth said.
“It’s irritating, but maybe not surprising, as we continue to see administrative hurdles and delays have just become part of the standard process of starting a new business,” Farnsworth said. “Whether it’s a federal mining ban or a local lawsuit, we are not a state that is welcoming or supportive of the jobs that we need to keep our economy going. I urge leaders at all levels to continue to work together to attract and retain more employers to our area, rather than obstruct and litigate all their efforts.”
Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids took direct aim at Democratic leadership.
“This BS has got to end,” Eichorn said in a statement. “I don’t blame Huber one bit for their decision, but Minnesota cannot continue to kill businesses and jobs time after time after time. Democrat leadership and this war on businesses are going to be the death of us if we don’t change how we do things.”
Eichorn also took issue with Walz.
“What frustrates me most is that this could have been avoided,” Eichorn said. “Gov. Walz could have tried to save the Huber project with just a little effort, but he didn’t lift a finger. The Leech Lake Band could have come to the table to figure out a solution, but they chose to try to kill the entire project through protracted legal action. As a result, Minnesota loses out on hundreds, if not thousands of jobs; $450 million in direct investment; billions of dollars in long-term economic impact; and a phenomenal partner that has won international awards for sustainability. Good work everyone.”
Eichorn thanked Huber for believing in northern Minnesota and “suffering through our crushing political and regulatory climate as long as you did.”
“You truly were a perfect partner for northern Minnesota,” Eichorn said. “We regret the way this ended, but wish you the best.”
Rep. Spencer Igo of Wabana Township called it a sad ending to what started as a bipartisan effort to bring new jobs and investment to northeastern Minnesota.
Huber would have been a perfect match with what the world’s best workforce, Igo said.
“Unfortunately, since signing the bill into law, Gov. Walz and his administration have provided zero support for this project as it has come under attack from a small number of activists that would prefer to see this project sacrificed in the name of radical environmentalism instead of letting the Northland thrive,” Igo said. “Until Minnesota reforms its regulator and permitting process, we can expect more business to choose not to invest in our state. It’s time to put Minnesota workers and our communities first.”
Igo urged Walz and his administration “to make sure future opportunities are not lost to the state’s crushing regulatory processes.’
“Let today’s news be the last example of this—enough is enough and we demand change,” Igo said.
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said the region can’t afford to lose projects like Huber.
“Losing opportunities like Huber is something this state, and our region in particular, cannot afford,” Lislegard said in a statement. “To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. Nevertheless, I want to thank the IRRRB, local communities, and other stakeholders who worked hard to bring this project to fruition. This is just another example about how it’s important to protect what we have now. Taking all actions at our disposal to save the 750 jobs at HibTac remains a critical priority, as does advancing new cutting-edge economic opportunities in northern Minnesota.”
The Duluth-based Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) also lit into the state’s permitting process.
“Minnesota’s permitting process is so cumbersome and unpredictable that Huber, a proven sustainability-driven company with facilities in five states, couldn’t navigate it successfully,” APEX said in a statement. “This was truly a unicorn project—Huber, a private company, with a 140-year track record, would have provided 150 direct jobs and nearly 400 indirect jobs, bringing a renewable, sustainable housing material to market. This loss is enormous, and is a symptom of a bigger problem with our state’s permitting process. Recently, Minnesota has lost more than a billion dollars worth of projects due to the state’s untenable business climate.”
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler said in a joint statement that both agencies worked with local leaders and the federal government in an effort to resolve project questions.
“We worked tirelessly across state agencies to coordinate permitting and regulator decisions and to ensure it was a transparent process,” Grove said. “Huber’s departure is a loss for the region, and a loss for the state.”
“The MPCA stands ready to work with the City of Cohasset, Itasca County, IRRRB, and DEED to find new economic opportunities to benefit that community and is committed to efficient and transparent permitting processes to protect the environment and create good jobs for northern Minnesota,” Kessler said.
Boswell Energy Center, which will cease coal operations by 2035, accounts for about 55 percent of Cohasset’s tax base, the city said.
The Huber project would have replaced jobs lost at Boswell, MacDonell said.
The project would have been located less than 10 miles from where the original oriented strand board in the United States operated in Grand Rapids, he said.
“This is a devastating day for our community, our region and our state,” MacDonell said. “The Huber project was central to our city’s strategy to diversify our tax base and create high-quality jobs in the face of massive losses we will see when the Boswell plant retires.”
Peters said Huber may be considering building the new mill in Canada or perhaps Arkansas.
Huber’s sixth mill will be one of the most efficient and sustainable plants in the industry, meeting or exceeding all regulatory requirements in construction and operation, the company said.
“We have worked closely over the last year with many wonderful people across the City of Cohasset and the state of Minnesota,” Carlson said. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside these talented professionals and we greatly appreciate the strong support provided from a wide range of constituents, including state, county, city and local officials, government and private sector community development groups, and of course the residents of Itasca County. The Huber team looks forward to maintaining a constructive relationship in the state as we will continue to provide exceptional home building products to the citizens of Minnesota.”
Most concerning to Bakk is the long-term economic development of northeastern Minnesota as projects that would bring new jobs and families to the area continue to face opposition, he said.
In December, the U.S. Department of the Interior moved to place a 20-year ban on mineral leasing on about 225,000 acres of federal land within the Superior National Forest outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
That action effectively stalled the development of Twin Metals Minnesota, a proposed underground, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals project.
That project would create 750 new permanent jobs and about 1,500 new spin-off jobs.
As projects fall by the wayside that would bring new jobs, families, solidify school enrollments, businesses, and communities, Bakk said he has major concerns about what’s ahead for northeastern Minnesota.
“I’m more concerned about the future than what just happened,” Bakk said.
