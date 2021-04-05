A day on the water

Monday's spring temperatures and the recently ice free Silver Lake in Virginia made for a great combination for one fisherman to bring out the kayak and enjoy a day on the water.

 Mark Sauer

Monday's spring temperatures and the recently ice free Silver Lake in Virginia made for a great combination for one fisherman to bring out the kayak and enjoy a day on the water.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments