A commissioner of the first-class

Mark Phillips has held a number of high-profile jobs over his working career.
But for Phillips, helping the people, communities and businesses of northeastern Minnesota is the best job he ever had.
Phillips retires Jan. 2 as Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner.
“It has been really good for me,” Phillips, 72, said. “Even when I was in other employment, I still had a passion to help northeastern Minnesota. I’ve had a passion for it and it never left me.”
Phillips’ retirement leaves a void at the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency that board members and community leaders say will be hard to fill.
“I think he’s the best commissioner I’ve worked with over the years,” Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook said. “He’s a steady hand and that’s what you need.”
An Eveleth native, Phillips in 2015 was appointed commissioner by former Gov. Mark Dayton. He was reappointed in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz.
Over the last eight years, Phillips led the agency to improve quality of life across the region, expand high-paying jobs and leverage the agency’s financial resources with outside money.
Recreational trail development across the region, the new Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, improvements at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, downtown revitalization, community pocket parks, high-speed broadband support, new seating in the historic Hibbing High School auditorium, reconstruction of the Olcott Park Fountain in Virginia, community center improvements, and countless culture and tourism projects are among quality of life projects supported by the agency during his tenure.
Making the region more attractive to residents and visitors has been one of Phillips’ major goals.
“You ask the question, ‘Why do some areas grow and thrive?’ Phillips said. “If you do the research, it’s quality of life. Usually people live where they want to live and then find a way to make a living there.”
Phillips also pushed to help communities find additional funding sources for big projects beyond Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funding, especially for infrastructure projects.
“We wanted to focus on leverage,” Phillips said. “For years, there was hardly any PFA (Public Facilities Authority) money going to northeastern Minnesota and now I think they like it. Sometimes, we get ten times our money back.”
Phillips led a major reorganization to create private management at Giants Ridge, the agency-owned recreational resort.
“I think the long-lasting impact he’s going to have is at Giants Ridge,” Bakk said. “He’s reduced the deficit quite a bit there and increased the revenue streams. That wasn’t easy, but we knew we had to contract out (management) of the ski hill. He’s made a lasting impact with the reorganization at Giants Ridge and that will have a lasting impact on agency funding going forward.”
Business expansions at DMR Detroit Diesel in Hibbing, solar panel producer Heliene USA in Mountain Iron, ASV in Grand Rapids, Cast Corporation in Hibbing, and the proposed $440 million Huber Engineered Woods plant in Cohasset, are among economic development projects during Phillips’ tenure.
In the business sector, Phillips sees business opportunities for the region and then takes a personal interest in keeping the business engaged through government processes, Martin Pochtaruk, Heliene Inc., president said.
“Other department leaders could assume somebody in their organisation (sic) will look after establishing that important relationship with the business that they are working on attracting,” Pochtaruk said. “Mark has always been involved and made Heliene know that despite the red tape and countless hours of bureaucratic work, he was there to listen and if needed, to connect the parties to jointly achieve a goal.”
Doug Gregor worked as an attorney at the agency when Phillips from 1983 to 1988 was director of economic development at the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
Gregor is now Aurora mayor and has worked with Phillips on Aurora projects.
“He has a good balance of jovial personality and he has a quick grasp of issues,” Gregor said. “He’s not hesitant to make decisions, but he makes balanced decisions and gives thought to his decisions. And he doesn’t have an ax to grind with anyone.”
Phillips’ support for education is visible across northeastern Minnesota from PK-12 to higher education institutions.
Several Iron Range school districts moved to build new state-of-the-art schools with Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation financial assistance during Phillips’ time as commissioner.
“Mark has always recognized the importance of having a strong and well-resourced higher education system in our region, and I have always appreciated his unwavering support of Minnesota North College, Michael Raich, Minnesota North College president said. “Mark has been a passionate fighter for the people of the Iron Range in his time as commissioner, and he will be missed.”
Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, an IRRR Board member, said Phillips has been a bipartisan commissioner who’s prioritized the interests of the region.
“Mark has been a great commissioner from the fact that he always put the needs of the taconite area first and has always advocated with passion for our communities,” Igo said. “Mark always put the Range first and I am going to miss him. He’s leaving big shoes to fill.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, an IRRR Board member, said Phillips always conducts himself professionally and with fairness.
“He’s a man that operates with integrity and he’s all-inclusive,” Lislegard said. “He has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the agency and he puts our region first. He will be dearly missed.”
Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls, an IRRR Board member, said Phillips has been a first-class commissioner.
“I think his honesty and his integrity have been his best trait as commissioner along with his steady hand,” Ecklund said. “It’s his calming way of doing business.”
Phillips heart has been in northeastern Minnesota since a youth.
Phillips, whose father ran a gas station, grew up on Roosevelt Avenue in Eveleth.
He graduated from Eveleth High School in 1968.
“My early years were a lot like an old episode of ‘Leave it to Beaver’,” Phillips said. “My mom was a stay-at-home mom, my dad worked and I had a good school life,” Phillips said. “I look back on my youth with fondness”
Phillips went on to earn business administration degrees from Gustavus Adolphus College, the University of Minnesota Duluth and a University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management Minnesota Executive Program certificate.
Phillips’ family ended up moving to Virginia where his father, uncle and a cousin, operated Reliable Motors, a Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth car dealership on the east end of Chestnut Street.
Phillips in 1976 bought the car dealership, starting a long career of serving Iron Range people.
His desire to help the region ignited in the early 1980s when a massive downtown in the steel and iron ore industries collapsed the Iron Range economy, the car business, and led to the layoff of thousands of Iron Range miners, some who left the area permanently.
“In the early 80’s is when they built the first food shelf in Gilbert,” Phillips said. “There were friends and neighbors of mine who had to go to a food shelf to live. I got into economic development back in 1983 at the IRRRB and that never left me. I had a passion that we could go back to the happy times when I grew up.”
Over his career, Phillips also worked in accounting for the U.S. Steel Great Lakes Fleet, Minnesota Power director of corporate relations, vice president of Northeast Ventures, Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. director of business development, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner, and for a time operated his own consulting firm.
Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe said Phillips’ retirement leaves a big hole.
“He’s just such a great guy,” Cuffe said. “He’s down to earth and always available at a moment’s notice. He’s one of the most honest, ethical people I’ve ever met.”
Cuffe said Walz’s reappointment of Phillips was one of the best moves Walz has made.
“There’s going to be big shoes to fill,” Cuffe said. “He’s done so much for us and has been a loyal commissioner to the governor.”
Phillips says working with the staff at Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation has been the highlight of his eight years.
“It’s definitely the people that work there,” Phillips said. “I’ve found it works best if you empower the people. We’ve tried to develop a culture that sends that empowerment not just to the upper management, but to the lowest level. That’s one of my mantras. If you know what you’re doing is right, you don’t have to worry about repercussions. If you think at all what you’re doing isn’t right, then don’t do it.”
Phillips has since 2017 been dealing with different bouts of cancer.
However, through doctor appointments and treatments, he’s continued moving ahead to improve lives, communities and businesses in northeastern Minnesota.
As he heads into retirement, Phillips says he plans to slow down a bit.
“I’m going to take care of my health, travel and spend more time with grandchildren,” Phillips said.
