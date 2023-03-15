two old guys

Members and volunteers preparing ingredients for the corned beef and cabbage meal at the Servicemen’s Club on Thursday are Gary Esala, left, and Marvin Hill.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

VIRGINIA—Corned beef and cabbage will be served 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club and the luck o’ the Irish will be with you—the price of the meal is a free-will donation.

Members and volunteers of Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239 have on the menu corned beef and cabbage, with potatoes and carrots, and a green Jell-o dessert.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments