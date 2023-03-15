VIRGINIA—Corned beef and cabbage will be served 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club and the luck o’ the Irish will be with you—the price of the meal is a free-will donation.
Members and volunteers of Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239 have on the menu corned beef and cabbage, with potatoes and carrots, and a green Jell-o dessert.
Volunteer Vicky Olson said she will cook the corned beef—in Ireland’s Guinness beer—for five hours in a slow cooker.
The reason the event is March 16—St. Patrick’s Day, the 17th, is a Friday, and during Lent many refrain from eating meat on Fridays.
—
Now for a bit of history on the traditional St. Patrick’s Day food.
It is said in Wikipedia, “Beef was not readily available in Ireland and was considered a luxury and that’s why the traditional Irish meal centered around ham and bacon. Ireland was a major producer of salted meat, going back all the way to the Middle Ages and lasting through the 19th century. Corned beef is made from brisket, a relatively inexpensive cut of beef. The meat goes through a long curing process using large grains of rock salt, or ‘corns’ of salt, and a brine. It’s then slowly cooked, turning a tough cut of beef into one that’s super tender and flavorful.”
While in Ireland beef wasn’t in plentiful supply, “when these Irish got off the boats in America it was quite the opposite. Corned beef was the meat that they could easily and more cheaply get their hands on and, so, this became the meal of choice for generations of Irish Americans to come.”
As for the boiled potatoes and cabbage, called “colcannon,” the traditional Irish recipe first appeared in print in 1775. And a pint of Guinness is a fitting accompaniment, a “traditional Irish stout beer made from barley, hops, water, and a specific strain of ale yeast.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.