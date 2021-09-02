VIRGINIA — Jeff Mayer was working security at Minntac 20 years ago when he first heard of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks occurring.
Workers and others driving onto the mine property were letting him know what was going on after a plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York at 8:46 a.m. and again at 9:03 a.m. when another plane hit the South Tower.
“All I can remember is that we thought the whole country was under attack,’’ said Mayer, 49, who lives north of Virginia and is the Pike-Sandy-Britt fire chief.
“People were planning for the worst-case scenario, a nation at war,’’ he said. “It was probably the most terrifying thing we’ve ever experienced.’’
With the devastating memories of what happened that day still fresh in his mind, Mayer went to work recently to make sure the event was memorialized on the 20th anniversary.
The 9/11 remembrance is set to take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Veterans Park in Virginia, which is located at Fourth Avenue and Second Street North.
North St. Louis County fire departments will mark the anniversary with apparatus at the park, as well as honor guards. Fire and police departments, ambulance services, emergency medical services and veterans have all been invited.
The six key events of 9/11 will be commemorated, starting with when the first plane struck the north tower at 8:46 a.m. and concluding with Flight 93 crashing into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C. A bell ceremony will also highlight the event.
The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations: 2,753 people were killed in New York; 184 people were killed at the Pentagon; and 40 people were killed on Flight 93, according to 911memorial.org. That included 343 firefighters of the New York City Fire Department.
“It was a tragic day that included just more than the World Trade Center,’’ Mayer said. “People still want to remember this.’’
“I’m just hoping that we have a nice day and a good turnout and that people will remember and not let it fade away,’’ he added.
Four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda, an Islamist extremist group, occurred on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Nineteen terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. The Twin Towers ultimately collapsed because of the damage sustained from the impacts and the resulting fires. After learning about the other attacks, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane was crashed into the empty field in western Pennsylvania, according to 911memorial.org.
The tragic events of 9/11 and the 20th anniversary are especially meaningful to Mayer, who joined the Embarrass Fire Department one year before the attacks. He had been in the Air Force and decided to join the Navy as a hospital corpsman. The attacks “really kind of put it into perspective.’’
He was eventually deployed to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany in 2007, The hospital was the nearest treatment center for personnel wounded in the War on Terrorism.
“The events for me are very personal,’’ Mayer said.
