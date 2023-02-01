PALO—Laskiainen, set for this weekend at the the Loon Lake Community Center on Highway 100 south of Aurora, has been a Palo tradition for more than eight decades.
And a grand tradition it is.
Vivian Williams, a Laskiainen mainstay for 29 years, said in an email, “You bring your youngsters to slide down the ice slides, to enjoy kropsua, moijakka or the traditional pea soup, enjoy the artisans and probably the number one reason—to greet and meet old friends. It’s like a big reunion! A lot of visiting!”
Kelly Pelto, who works with Gerry Kangas at the popular museum featuring artifacts of the Finnish traditions of Palo, said the popular bluegrass band Monroe Crossing will entertain at 1 p.m. Sunday in the gymnasium. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Monroe Crossing is named after Bill Monroe, founding father of bluegrass music.
“I would suggest going early to get a seat. They bring a full crowd. Monroe Crossing has a huge following,” Pelto said.
Williams, who became involved when she was treasurer of the Palo-Markham School Group, a non-profit organization that would oversee the functioning of Laskiainen, said of the band, which has entertained at Laskiainen before, “They are indeed a crowd pleaser. They packed our gymnasium—nearly 500 people!”
Williams added that it is nice “to see the many facets of the festival all gel together to make a wonderful weekend of activities for the entire family,” and she enjoys “the camaraderie of working with our dedicated volunteer Laskiainen committee. Laskiainen continues because of people volunteering from being the ‘sanitary engineer’ to bussing, serving, dishwashing, making slides and the list goes on! Laskiainen is one of the oldest ongoing festivals in the United States and it is documented in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.”
Pelto talked about the museum that “consists of photos and information on people mostly from the Palo/Markham area expounding on the life and customs of the Finnish people in this area and the traditions they carried with them from their homeland. We have many photos, items of clothing, handiwork, carvings, weaving, along with information on the traditions and folklore of their homeland.
Of course, we do have some information on neighboring towns also.”
Pelto continued, “This year we added a section on locals who went on to do bigger and better things. One local Palo resident was Olga Lakela, who went on to be a very well-known botanist. Olga came to America in 1906 through Ellis Island from Kestila, Finland. Their first stop was Biwabik, where she clerked in a candy store while working to pay for her education. From Biwabik they moved to Palo. She was a graduate of University of Minnesota. Olga was the curator of the UMD herbarium which is named in her honor. From there Olga went to the University of South Florida at Tampa. It is here she discovered a very rare plant which is now called ‘Olga’s mint’ or ‘Lakela’s Mint.’ Olga is one we are showcasing this year, along with Aurora native Francine York, who went on to fame and worked with people like Elvis Presley and Jerry Lewis, was a much-seen face in the shows of the 1960s like ‘Bewitched,’ ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Batman’ and more. There is also race car driver Warren Johnson of Palo and songwriter Emily Shackelton of Biwabik, plus more.”
Pelto said, “I think what keeps people coming back each year is the pea soup, visiting with the local folks, and the slides. But mostly I feel it’s the people. Just visiting and reminiscing about past Laskiainens and enjoying good talk and laughter. And the good home cooked food is always a winner! And Palo basketball is always a sure favorite!”
Pelto’s 20-year involvement with Laskiainen goes back to when she was a flower girl back in the 1960s, when she was Kelly Saumer. “My cousin Beth Wilkes and I began helping Gerry Kangas in the museum 10 years ago. This is what I really love. I love to listen to Gerry Kangas and hear all her stories. Gerry is a walking dictionary, and her knowledge is priceless. Beth and I love to sit and hear the stories. After all, this is how we learn, passing it down to the next generation. We need to take time to listen!”
Doris Saarberg, who is an enthusiastic Laskiainen supporter, is in charge of organizing the 30-some artisans and demonstrators. She said, “We will be having Cody Hofsommer, who does knives and appeared on the History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’, Kelly Pelto with homemade soaps, Lena’s Scandinavian gift has Finnish rugs, the Iron Range Historical Society will be there.” Others who will be featured include the Fiber Arts Guild demonstrating all their hand-woven things, Mark Munger and his books, and Alan and Jen Presley, who make cedar furniture.
Saarberg added, “Our youngest artisans are Justin Palm, age 15, and brother Levi, age 13, with their handmade wooden bread boards. We will have woven rag rugs, jewelry, handmade quilts by Barb Lyons and many knitted, crocheted and felted things, Viv Mueller with her Viv’s Night Owl Photography and Dave Coy with his beautiful chainsaw carvings.” On a nostalgic Pelto said, “I see a generation passing before my eyes. Very few are left who know the traditions of the old homeland. The young ones have not lived this, but the few that are left saw their parents and grandparents live these traditions. Many are getting lost. It is very bittersweet for me. One always thinks these people will be here forever to tell these stories, and they won’t. I had grandparents who helped with Laskiainen, making pulla and cooking, and hearing their laughter filled the halls. They are no longer with us, and it is an empty feeling. I would hope people would take the time to listen, just listen to the stories they tell. It is what helps us carry on these traditions.”
—
Here is the schedule for the festival:
Thursday, February 2
6 p.m. Queen Coronation, followed by queen’s cake and coffee an’.
Saturday, February 4
7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Kropsua (oven pancake) breakfast.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Artisans and demonstrators, Laskiainen shoppe, bakery (Finnish
breads such as pulla, or cardamon biscuit), museum, Old Co-op Theatre.
Noon-4 p.m. Moijakka (Finnish stew)
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Girls’ and boys’ youth basketball games
6 p.m. Old-timers basketball game
7:30 p.m. Laskiainen Lakers basketball game
Sunday, February 5
7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Piggies & Pancake breakfast (Pancakes, sausage, juice and
coffee)
9:30 a.m. Ecumenical church service
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Artisans and demonstrators, Laskiainen shoppe, bakery (Finnish
breads such as pulla, or cardamon biscuit), museum, Old Co-op Theatre.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Pea Soup dinner
1 p.m. Introduction of Royal Court, Monroe Crossing show
Sliding (toboggan, plastic or wood, no saucers or sleds with runners allowed) both
days, sleigh and carriage rides, dog sled rides.
