EVELETH—“Father Perk’s Polka Mass always made you feel like you were reborn again, the music was uplifting, and you had no choice but to be in a wonderful frame of mind when the Mass was over.” So said Johnny Snidarich, organizer of the 50th anniversary celebration of Rev. Frank Perkovich’s starting of the Polka Mass May 5, 1973.
The event will be Saturday, May 6, at Eveleth’s Resurrection Church. The Polka Mass begins at 4 p.m., followed by a dinner in the social hall catered by Mary Baratta assisted by the Catholic Daughters. The Eveleth Knights of Columbus will also be present. Tickets at $20 are available at the church office, 218-744-3277.
Accordionist Hank Thunander of St. Paul and drummer Bart Stolquist will play the songs of the Polka Mass. Singers will be Snidarich, Bill Bauman, Paul Muhich, Thomas Noll, Thomas Moe, and Thomas Muhich. The Rev. Charles Flynn will be officiating the polka Mass. Snidarich said, “Thank you to Father Justin Fish for the use of the Resurrection Church for the Mass in his absence.”
In 1973 a Mesabi Daily News story about the Polka Mass debut read, “Polka Mass was attended by a capacity crowd at Resurrection Church Saturday evening, and all came away thrilled with the innovation, according to Fr. Frank Perkovich, who stated that the Mass was the second ever to be held in the United States, following the original presentation in Youngstown, Ohio, last year. Providing swinging polka music for the specially written lyrics which did not distract from the solemnity of the Mass was the popular Joe Cvek Orchestra, consisting of Joe Cvek, accordion; Bob Gilbert, drums; Nick Jagunich, guitar; and Harry Angerilli, saxophone. In addition there were five parishioners whose melodius harmony added considerably to the success of the polka Mass. They included Joe Steblay, Ernie Tomatz, Pete Krall, Frank Strlekar and Frank Erjavec. Joe Cvek’s mother Mary Cvek composed the lyrics.”
Snidarich said, “I was 10 at the first polka Mass, and I had already been taking lessons on the piano accordion from Wayne Takanen. I only knew that the polka priest that I had witnessed on that altar would also be a large influence in my playing.”
Asked what Father Perk would think of the 50th anniversary celebration, Snidarich said, “Perk wanted to try to change with the times, but continue with our music traditions, and keep them alive, but I can see that would be much more difficult in today’s society. I hope though that he would be smiling down on us hoping that he will not be forgotten, and his polka Mass legacy will be enjoyed by a somewhat different generation.
“And as Perk would always leave with, ‘Go Now to Love God, and to Love the Polka.’’’
Snidarich added, “I would like the dinner sold out, the church packed, and everyone come out to show support of these types of get-togethers, because if we lose our history, whether it be local, national, or international, we will eventually lose ourselves. A big thank-you to all that have helped bring this honor together.”
Copies of Father Perk’s 2004 book “Dancing a Polka to Heaven,” along with Polka Mass CDs and records, will be sold before and after the Mass and at the dinner. Proceeds go to the local historical society. Videos will be shown of Earl Henton’s television interview with Father Perkovich and one of the original Polka Masses.
In a 2014 interview Perkovich, then 85, said, “I was chosen by God to serve the people. What a life that is to be a priest. That’s where it’s at. I always loved the Mass. Say this like it’s your first Mass, your only Mass and your last Mass... God loves us. That’s the important thing. He’s our companion always, during our journey, the happy days, the sad days. God lives in our spirit. We’re sharing divinity. He’s always with you and He still is, through good times and bad times until we get home.”
In a 2004 Mesabi Daily News story about his book he said, “It was people who really wrote it,’’ he said, noting the subtitle: ‘Story of Father Frank Perkovich, the Polka Mass Priest, as told by his friends.’ Perkovich told of how his mother cautioned him about such a daring idea as the polka music of Slovenia and Croatia as part of religious rites.” His mother had said, “Beer hall music in church? Please, son, don’t have a polka Mass. What will people say?” His answer to her: “What’s church? It’s anything that raises your mind and heart to God. People love it. They sing to this, they dance to it. They’re easy melodies to sing. Polka Mass unites everybody.’’
