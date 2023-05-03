EVELETH – “Father Perk’s Polka Mass always made you feel like you were reborn again, the music was uplifting, and you had no choice but to be in a wonderful frame of mind when the Mass was over.” So said Johnny Snidarich, organizer of the 50th anniversary celebration of Rev. Frank Perkovich’s starting of the Polka Mass May 5, 1973.

The event will be Saturday, May 6, at Eveleth’s Resurrection Church. The Polka Mass begins at 4 p.m., followed by a dinner in the social hall catered by Mary Baratta assisted by the Catholic Daughters. The Eveleth Knights of Columbus will also be present. Tickets at $20 are available at the church office, 218-744-3277.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments