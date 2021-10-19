Five candidates are seeking two open seats on the Rock Ridge School Board in a special election set for Nov. 2.
Wilbert “Bud’’ Koskiniemi and incumbent John Uhan are squaring off for the remainder of the District 1 seat, which is a former Eveleth-Gilbert School Board seat.
In District 2, incumbent Murray Anderson is facing off against challengers Gail Baribeau and Nicole Culbert-Dahl. The District 2 spot is a former Virginia School Board seat. Katherine Kangas also filed for the District 2 seat, but she is not actively campaigning to be on the school board.
Both of the seats in the special election will fill vacancies in the terms ending Jan. 2, 2023.
Derek Malner previously resigned from the District 1 seat, while Greg Manninen previously resigned from the District 2 seat. Uhan and Anderson were appointed to fill those respective vacancies about one year ago.
Each of the candidates was asked a series of questions about the Rock Ridge School District and their views on the issues.
---
Their responses are as follows:
Biographical information
Koskiniemi: I was born in Eveleth and grew up on Highway 16 where I graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes high school in 1979. In the third grade, I became a Christian when I heard the good news of the gospel and placed my trust in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross where he paid MY sin penalty. I worked at Eveleth Taconite Fairlane plant until the layoffs in the early 1980’s. From there I began my career in law enforcement until 2004. I currently work for MSHA where I supervise the special investigation and conference and litigation departments for the Duluth District. I am a Coast Guard certified OUPV captain and own and operate a fishing charter business in Duluth during the summer months. My wife Linda is a NP with East Range Hospice and together we have five children and five grandchildren with another due in January. We currently live in Fayal Twp. on Ely Lake Drive.
Uhan: I was born and raised in Eveleth graduating from Eveleth-Gilbert High school in 1993. I furthered my education at Mesabi Range Community College and St. Scholastica graduating with an Associate of Arts Degree and Bachelor of Arts degree in Management. My wife, Hillary, and I reside in Eveleth with our two boys; Tate, who is a sophomore at Rock Ridge and Sam, who is enrolled in the early childhood program at the Gilbert Campus. I am a territory manager for Forklifts of Minnesota covering all of northeastern Minnesota.
Anderson: Married (Kaye, 39 years). Sons - Matt (Nicole) and Nate (Brynn). Six grandchildren. Education: High school, Minnetonka 1973; College, University of Minnesota-Morris (three degrees in Education) 1979; SDSU masters in Athletic Administration in 1986. Experiences: 5 years Virginia, Joint Powers, and RRPS boards; teacher for 36 years in Marshall, Minn., Brookings, S.D., and Hibbing; coaching sports at colleges, junior colleges and local high schools; President/Negotiator of Hibbing United Educators; MSHSL official; MSHSL Section 7A rep.
Baribeau: I live in Virginia with my husband Charlie. I am a graduate of Virginia High School and went on to get my Registered Nursing Degree. I raised three sons and have a granddaughter in first grade at Parkview. Retired from a career as an operating room and recovery room registered nurse. Served on the Virginia Hospital Commission and am currently serving on the Essentia local advisory board. Currently a member of the Charter commission for the city of Virginia. Was a school board director for Virginia and Rock Ridge 2017 through 2020.
Culbert-Dahl: I am a Virginia native and graduated from VHS in 1992. My husband Bill (a Mesabi East graduate) and I have been married for 21 years and share three children: Gavin (17), Ava (14), Aiden (8). After attending University of Minnesota, I worked at a Twin Cities corporate staffing company. Bill and I returned to Virginia in 2007. I was a stay-at-home mom while we grew our family and am presently a licensed Realtor.
---
Why are you running for the Rock Ridge School Board?
Koskiniemi: As a tax paying citizen I can’t believe how little we are heard by the current board members. I want to change that and give the people back their voice. When you vote to censure another board member as my opponent did, you take away her constituents' right to representation. I want to bring back the ability to interact with parents without them feeling bullied.
Uhan: First, I want to finish what we started. I am really proud of getting the referendum and consolidation votes passed during my first almost 3 years on the board and am really excited to have a front row seat when the new buildings start to open. Secondly, I want to be a voice on the board for my two sons. I follow their education very closely and being on the board helps me stay on top of what’s going on in the district.
Anderson: I have been involved in education most of my life. After college I secured my first classroom in 1979. In 2015 I retired after 36 years. Though retired, I still loved watching children succeed. I saw an opportunity to help students as a board member. Members should be an example, listen, research, make decisions, establishing that our students, teachers/staff, and schools are the best. Our students are our future… their success should be our most important task!
Baribeau: I am running because I want to see the vision for 21 st century education for our students brought forward in a positive manner. We can't afford to lose this vision in a cloud of disagreement over issues causing division and distrust. I will advocate for better transparency and more open communication with parents and the board, the teachers, the administration and the staff and the students. This is crucial. I want to be a voice for traditional academic emphasis on reading, math, science, literature and technical skills. Parents have the right and responsibility to address religious, sexual and racial issues within the values of the family.
Culbert-Dahl: In recent years I was confused by policies and issues occurring within the school district. I began watching school board meetings to learn and better understand district operations and decisions. I was very surprised to witness the disrespectful nature of board meetings and how parents were underrepresented on the board. Running for school board is one way I can try to make positive change within the district and our community and give parents better representation.
---
How have your past experiences prepared you to serve on the School Board?
Koskiniemi: I served on the Aurora City Council and I currently serve on the Camp George Sigel board of directors where I have served for a number of years. I also have experience in the building trades as I owned and operated a residential excavating business for a number of years. My best qualification comes from being a law enforcement officer for over 20 years where I dealt with everyone from judges and attorneys to child molesters.
Uhan: I have been on the board since being appointed in January in 2018. I have served on the Finance, Buildings & Grounds, and the Athletics committees during that time. Admittedly, I wasn’t exactly sure of what I was getting into when I applied for the vacant seat back then, but I have learned a lot along the way and am now very comfortable in the role. My work experiences include being a small business owner, a bank loan officer and an outside salesman. I have leaned on all of my work experience to help me be a better board member.
Anderson: 36 year teacher.
• Member of the Virginia, joint powers, and present RRPS boards.
• Board positions, chairman, alternate clerk, treasurer, and director.
• Committees appointed to- Negotiations, Curriculum, Policy, Activities, Community Ed., Labor/Meet and Confer, and Wellness.
• Pres./Nego. For Hibbing United Educators.
• Work with public surveys.
• Numerous meetings (85+) dealing with districts collaborating and consolidation.
• Completed required MSBA trainings.
• Concerned grandparent of student in district.
Baribeau: Four years of recent school board experience during the inception of the Academy High School concept and working to make it happen.....planning, securing of funding, consolidation, hiring project managers, and decision making. My experience on the Virginia Hospital Commission required knowledge of finances, bonding, hiring CEO and working with unions. I was also part of the committee that worked the process of affiliating with Essentia Health to ensure health care in our community.
Culbert-Dahl: My work at the corporate staffing agency helped me develop strong decision-making skills. I was involved with budgets, human resources, workman’s compensation and coordination of a large high profile annual charity golf tournament. My work there and in real estate prepared me to gather large amounts of information, conduct thorough research and make sound decisions based on factual data. I am trained to diffuse difficult situations and listen to people’s needs with sincerity and respect.
---
What qualifications/characteristics do you possess that make you the best candidate for the position?
Koskiniemi: What qualifications/characteristics do you possess that make you the best candidate for the position? I’m willing to hear what the parents and taxpayers have to say, which I have not witnessed on the school board with the exception of one board member. I believe that the children belong to the parents and they should be the ones instilling their value system and not the school. The schools have been indoctrinating them with their liberal ideologies long enough and it has to stop. I will not be bullied and I’m not a lapdog.
Uhan: I have kids in the district – they are at the root of every decision I make as a board member. Also, I am responsive to questions or concerns posed to me by residents of the district. If I don’t know the answer immediately, I will find the answer or point them in the right direction to get their question answered.
Anderson: One of my biggest qualifications is that I truly care about students and their success. Our board should strive to provide so all students attain success and bolster their chances for a positive future. A second major qualification I believe is that I am thorough. I listen, read, dialogue with others, and research what experts say/write before making a decision. Realizing that our decisions affect many, we must never leave a stone unturned.
Baribeau: I do my homework on all issues and show up for all meetings and participate. I have a proven track record and a great deal of experience with issues that come before the board. I am a lifelong learner, a good listener, can see the big picture and am not afraid to stand up for what I believe is right.
Culbert-Dahl: My family, friends, co-workers and clients rely on my honesty, transparency, rationality and diligence. If elected, the district, parents, students and teachers can rely on those same qualities as I carry out my responsibilities. I value and am committed to productive discourse, thorough and timely communication and respectful conduct. I am dedicated to ensuring that the wants and needs of kids, parents and teachers are always at the center of my work and decisions.
---
Do you support the recently-implemented Rock Ridge School District COVID-19 Plan, including the masking requirement?
Koskiniemi: Ask any person who works at the mines if the masks they are wearing would be accepted in working areas with high silica quartz and they will laugh at you. Respirable silica dust is 10 microns in size. If the masks won’t stop a 10 micron particle, how is it supposed to stop a 0.1 micron particle like the coronavirus? This is political science and not actual science.
Uhan: No, I do not and voted against it when it was on the September 27th agenda. I also voted against the ridiculous policy amendment that exempted kids under the age of 2 from wearing masks at the October 11th meeting. I believe all pre-kindergarten kids should be exempt from masks and I support masking classrooms for a finite period of time when there are known positive cases.
Anderson: I voted yes. And the plan included the mask requirement. The majority of the plan was developed by the MN. Dept. of Health. As evidenced by last board meeting action the plan can be altered. A year ago our schools had Hybrid learning with masks, month later Distance learning. Students must be in school. The three aspects for mitigation of this sickness are; vaccination, spacing in buildings, and masking. Of those three the district can only require masking for student safety. Our schools had 22 cases before distance learning, already this year the schools are at 106 confirmed cases. We had to do something to slow the spread.
Baribeau: I support the efforts for cleanliness, hand washing, and sending home sick kids. I do NOT support the mask mandate and would have voted NO. Kids don't use masks appropriately and don't use them outside school. Masking isn't effective against VIRUS...especially the cloth and paper ones widely used. Mandates of any kind do not generate cooperation and I believe they are illegal. Masks can be used by anyone wishing to or parents that wish their children to.
Culbert-Dahl: I do not support forced masking of children; it should be a parent’s choice. The plan doesn’t offer alternative learning options or distance learning for students who don’t want to wear a mask. Students who participate in extracurricular activities could spend up to 12 hours/day in a mask between bussing, school and activities. I support portions of the plan related to monitoring symptoms, testing by choice, social distancing, hygiene, building/ventilation, and cleaning/disinfection.
---
How should the School Board address ongoing discussions about critical race theory?
Koskiniemi: By letting it drop. Whenever you make race an issue, race becomes an issue. If you want equality, quit treating different ethnic groups like victims and treat everyone the same. Implying that someone should be treated different creates animosity and is an insult to that group of people. Improper behavior should be treated equally across the board.
Uhan: First of all, I don’t believe CRT is being taught at Rock Ridge. As I stated earlier, I follow my son’s education very closely and have seen nothing that I would consider CRT in anything he has brought home. My advice to the folks that have questions about this or any other topic is to call or email a single board member. We receive several group emails to the entire board, and we can’t “reply all” because it could be an open meeting violation, so we don’t know who’s responding or who isn’t. Choose one board member to ask your question or state your concern and I think you’ll get a better result.
Anderson: Six months ago I knew nothing about Critical Race Theory! And I am still learning about it… a full year class for law students. It is not part of our curriculum and is not being taught in our schools. An elective college class offered through Vermilion had some topics that offended particular people. Concepts such as equality, equity, slavery, oppression, and human rights are offending people, concepts that have been taught in our schools for years.
Baribeau: Critical Race Theory (CRT) needs to be addressed by the board and the board needs to thoroughly understand what it is and how it enters the material kids are being taught. CRT is being promoted by national and state teachers unions and school board associations as the current new THING. It often appears in code among the labels of Equity ,Diversity and Inclusion. It often supports dumbing down of standards and elimination of student expectations to turn in work , do projects ,or do tests. CRT is an offshoot of Critical Theory which is a tenet of Marxist Socialism. It pits races against each other identifying victims and oppressors based on skin color. I do not believe it belongs in our classrooms and reject it in any form. The board should promote instead Equality of Opportunity, help for all the students that need it (Reach program), and acceptance and tolerance of differences.There should be oversight of what is taught in our classrooms.
Culbert-Dahl: Board members should (1) listen to input from students, parents and teachers, (2) conduct their own thorough research and consider “for” and “against” facts and perspectives, (3) communicate with teachers and students about how, if at all, CRT is currently, formally or informally presented in classrooms, and (4) gauge the people’s will through a survey conducted by a qualified third party. Board members may then make informed decisions that represent educational goals and community values.
---
What do you feel are the biggest challenges facing the district? How would you go about addressing them?
Koskiniemi: By changing the school board’s operating like a secret society. The school board serves the taxpayers and has the responsibility to spend the budget wisely. I will fight for transparency.
Uhan: There are going to be a lot of moving parts within the district starting at the end of the school year. With the new Laurentian Elementary set to open in the fall of 2022, that starts the dominoes falling by closing the Gilbert campus and having the students from the Roosevelt going to school at the Franklin. There will be lots of logistical challenges to consider to pull this plan off. As a board, we need to be sure we have enough employees to staff these changes so that nothing falls through the cracks. We’ve also had a recent run of school administrators leave their positions. I want to be sure they have the support from the board they need to be successful.
Anderson: To quote Dylan, “times, they are a-changin.” One of the biggest challenges has been the convergence of employee contracts. A lot of hard work has taken place and is ongoing. Challenge two, curriculum in new schools. Subject presentation must assure student success. With presentation what new subjects will be offered? Board needs to assure the instructors/administration have time and resources to accomplish this task. Number three is logistics of moving to new buildings. Board needs to make sure the district has a timetable and resources to help with relocation.
Baribeau: Challenges: Achieving unity and trust in the consolidating communities (open discussion meetings apart from school board meetings). Moving into new schools and melding staff, as well as adopting Academy style teaching methods (settle contracts, support teacher efforts, make sure to allow for an adjustment period). Countering indoctrination efforts of state and national entities (set and oversee curriculum and teaching parameters, keep up board education on issues, and listen to parents).
Culbert-Dahl: Public distrust of district administration and school board: (1) Ensure the board is adhering to proper meeting protocol. (2) Make certain all district policy, decisions, budgets and curriculum is transparent and available to the public. (3) Engage the public with ample time and opportunity for input. Through these measures the district can begin to restore confidence and trust. Opening new district facilities: Work with administration, faculty, students and parents on a carefully developed phased plan.
---
Why should the community trust you with their vote?
Koskiniemi: Because I am not a lapdog. I will fight for them like a guard dog.
Uhan: They should trust me because I am a known entity. I have been on the board for almost three years and have been consistent with what my priorities are on the board. I am available via email, phone, or in person for anyone in the district that wants to chat.
Anderson: As we have moved forward in this consolidation, I have made myself especially cognizant of factors influencing our communities. Our students, teachers, staff, administration, and schools are a direct reflection on our community. I will do my best at all times that not one of these factions will diminish or shame our community. Our community deserves the best that this board and myself can offer as we strive to make RRPS the very best.
Baribeau: I do my homework, speak out and follow through. I want to see public education succeed and our kids to be able to compete in this world.
Culbert-Dahl: I am seeking this position with sincerity and integrity at the forefront of my decision. As a parent, wife, community member and employee at a small family-owned business, I have a strong desire to bring respect, trust and confidence into the school board arena. I will work diligently to include all families who seek input into the school’s operations. The work of a school board greatly impacts our community’s greatest resource … our children.
---
What are positives and negatives of the current school operations and curriculum?
Koskiniemi: It’s too early to tell what the positives will be at this point. I went through this same scenario with the Mesabi East school district and we all know how that turned out. Higher and higher taxes with none of their promises of a growing and thriving community coming to fruition. The same happened with the two new county schools. I hope that this will be different.
Uhan: I feel like there are so many positive things going on in the district right now. The curriculum that is being planned for the new academy high school is going to be life changing for the students. We will finally catch up to or surpass the best high schools in the state if not the upper Midwest. The combined student body will provide a large enough student base to offer a broad course catalog giving students the opportunity to register for classes that match their interests.
Anderson: One glaring problem that the district has is busing. We cannot find enough drivers for student transportation. This is not our transportation director's problem; he has tried and tried and tried again. This is a problem state and nationwide. A problem that is turning positive was the discrepancy of the number of classes/subject offered between the districts. The instructors and administration have worked hard to make sure all students can take the classes they want/need if at all possible.
Baribeau: Positives: Some really talented staff in key positions. Lots of hard work put in for distance learning during the pandemic by teachers and support staff as well as administration. Success in keeping forward movement with consolidation, building projects, preparing for academy teaching, and joining of our sports teams in many areas. Negatives: Covid (loss of classroom time and learning more difficult). Covid and all the other disruption it has caused students, parents and staff. CRT and mask mandates causing dissention.
Culbert-Dahl: Positives: Over many decades, Iron Range schools have earned a reputation for excellence due to committed and talented teachers, engaged students and families, and sound school policy. The district offers a variety of robust and challenging classes taught by highly skilled and qualified teachers. Negatives: Minimal communication with parents regarding curriculum development and offerings. Parents should have the opportunity to review curriculum for grades preK-12 prior to each school year with ample time for feedback.
---
If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
Koskiniemi: Give the people back their voice and children, fight unscientific COVID mandates, and fiscal responsibility and transparency.
Uhan: My first priority will be to repair the image the board has with the public. We need to open up the channels of communication with board and public to move on from some of these hot topics. Secondly, I’d like to change the COVID-19 policy. I don’t like painting everyone with a broad brush. Common sense needs to prevail when we are making these decisions. Lastly, I want to be a part of the solution to the future of our youth rec programs. We need to do a deep dive into these programs and come up with a new way of doing things going forward.
Anderson: My top three priorities are:
• That students are safe, secure, and getting the education they need and deserve.
• That the curriculum developed will assure student success for their future.
• Make sure all buildings/facilities are first class and finished within budget.
Baribeau: Smooth transition to new buildings and melding of staff and a positive curriculum. Eliminate CRT thinking and related topics from our schools. Foster Parent and School co operation and communications
Culbert-Dahl: Restoring respect among the school board and how its business is conducted. Open, transparent and timely communication about all board proceedings with parents, students, faculty and the community. Upholding financial transparency accountability. Budgets with clear line items and detailed narratives available to the public with opportunity for public input. Ensuing a smooth transition and merger into the new Rock Ridge facilities including the career academy, new elementary school and renovated existing buildings.
---
How would you promote better communication between the School Board and parents, students and staff?
Koskiniemi: By actually communicating rather than bullying.
Uhan: I will reiterate what said earlier, choose one board member that you might know or be an acquaintance of and ask them your question or tell them your concern. The whole board emails don’t seem to be getting the response residents are looking for. My advice is to follow the chain of command because some of these could be handled quicker by a school administrator.
Anderson: I would like to see the monthly Q and A’s in the paper bi-monthly rather than monthly. This will be a task that will help address not only problems but positives more often. As board members make ourselves more visible in buildings talking to students, instructors, staff, and administrators. That may be a dream since most members work but we cannot be afraid to see what is going on in our buildings. As far as the parents and community members, face to face or phone are much easier for me.
Baribeau: Open meetings with the board to discuss issues … possibly separate from business meetings; get agenda information on decisions out early enough to allow input on them from the community; invite phone calls for and against issues to freely and respectfully discuss them.
Culbert-Dahl: I will be approachable and reachable by all means of communication (in person, social media, email and phone). I will respond promptly to all inquiries from the students, parents and faculty. I will encourage all board members and district administration to conduct themselves with similar accountability and prompt response to the public, whom we all serve. Without the public, there is no purpose for a school or school board.
