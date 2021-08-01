HIBBING – Five Hibbing area residents were arrested Saturday around 8 p.m. after a month long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine on the Iron Range, a St. Louis County Sheriff's Office news release said.
Three of the individuals were arrested after a traffic stop in Itasca County yielded a large quantity of methamphetamine and they were lodged in the Itasca County Jail.
Two others were arrested at a residence in the 500 block of 41st Street East in Hibbing after a search warrant was executed by the Lake Superior Drug & Violent Crime Task Force and the St. Louis County Emergency Response Team, where a firearm and U.S. currency were seized.
The multi-agency effort also included the Southwest Corridor Task Force in Riverside, Calif., the release said.
The individuals involved include: Three men, ages 51, 50 and 36; and two women, ages 58 and 19.
All five individuals in the investigation are pending criminal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The identities of those involved were not available on Sunday and will be released at a later time pending formal charges in St. Louis County District Court.
The Hibbing Police Department, Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Grand Rapids Police Department also assisted with the case.
