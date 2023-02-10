A top union official on Thursday blasted the government for not allowing the mining of critical minerals in northeastern Minnesota
“The latest example is a decision by the Department of Interior to ban mining on more than 225,000 acres of northern Minnesota that contain the vast majority of our mineral resources,” Jason George, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 in Minneapolis business manager told a U.S. House of Representatives House Committee on Natural Resources. “The department did so without studying any plan for a specific project. In fact, it refused to study a mine plan submitted in this area. Instead, it issued a blanket ban based on hypothetical scenarios. This decision had nothing to do with science and everything to do with Democratic politics.”
George was among several who testified on the need for American to develop its own critical minerals rather than look to nations such as China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo for minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, solar panels and other green energy products.
“We have to create the supply chains that allow us to compete, especially with the Chinese communist party and Vladimir Putin in Russia and it’s a lot of bad actors around the world that are supplying the ingredients that go into these phones and other devices,” U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas said. “In the last Congress, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed and there’s literally hundreds of billions of dollars to build green energy systems. And all of those green energy systems are reliant on mining.”
The hearing comes after the U.S. Department of the Interior in December moved on a 20-year withdrawal of mineral leasing on 225,000 of federal land within the Superior National Forest outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The action drew fire from proponents of utilizing domestic mineral resources for development of the green economy.
At the same time Congress passed law to electrify the economy, the administration is shutting down mining, some said.
“Those two things really don’t go hand-in-hand.” Westerman said. “They’re competing interests and they make the problem even worse.”
Recycling can help address the issue, but there’s not enough recycling capacity to meet demand, Westerman said.
Nick Loris, vice president public policy for C3 Solutions on Arlington, Va., said critical minerals are essential for quality of life, technological progress, national security, and environmental ambitions.
A sixfold increase in critical minerals production to 43 million metric tons will be needed by 2050 compared to 2020, according to the International Energy Agency’s global net-zero goals, Loris said.
“Significant increases in critical mineral supplies will be necessary to address climate change,” Loris said. “It is almost certain that future critical needs will be substantial.”
The Duluth Complex in northeastern Minnesota contains an estimated eight billion tons of critical minerals.
It’s the largest undeveloped critical minerals reserve in the world.
Loris and George cited the use of slave labor in the Congo and China to produce critical minerals.
The Biden administration recently forged an agreement with the Congo and Zambia to help those countries develop critical minerals development.
Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber blasted the mining ban on 225,000 acres in northern Minnesota.
“Banning mining on 225,000 acres in a working industrial forest without any environmental statement (on the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota mine) or looking at an EIS was purely political,” Stauber said at the hearing. “What they did was take union jobs away. It’s unacceptable and immoral that this administration is using slave labor to get to the green economy.”
Good-paying jobs that support families are on the line in northeastern Minnesota with companies that have signed project labor agreements with unions, George said.
“As a labor leader, I would be remiss if I didn’t point out what is happening now and will continue to happen to workers if we don’t mine these minerals in America,” George said. “Many news sources have documented the working conditions in mines around the globe where these minerals are currently produced. A recent program on NPR titled, “How ‘Modern Day Slavery in the Congo Powers the Rechargeable Battery Economy,’ is worth listening to.”
