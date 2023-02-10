A top union official on Thursday blasted the government for not allowing the mining of critical minerals in northeastern Minnesota

“The latest example is a decision by the Department of Interior to ban mining on more than 225,000 acres of northern Minnesota that contain the vast majority of our mineral resources,” Jason George, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 in Minneapolis business manager told a U.S. House of Representatives House Committee on Natural Resources. “The department did so without studying any plan for a specific project. In fact, it refused to study a mine plan submitted in this area. Instead, it issued a blanket ban based on hypothetical scenarios. This decision had nothing to do with science and everything to do with Democratic politics.”

