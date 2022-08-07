40th Minnesota State Old Time Fiddle Championships set Aug. 13

MOUNTAIN IRON — The 40th annual Minnesota State Old Time Fiddle Championships, in their 10th year at Mountain Iron’s Merritt School Auditorium, will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 starting at noon.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue this tradition, which began 40 years ago in Cotton, said Sheila Wilcox, contest chair.
The contest is open to all U.S. and Canadian fiddlers as well as all other stringed instrumentalists.
“Our championship division is certified by the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association, so our State Champion will qualify to compete at the National Old Time Fiddle Championships at Weiser, Idaho. We have $2,000 in cash and prizes for the top four fiddlers in four different age divisions.’’
The non-fiddle and Twin Fiddle divisions are open to all ages and all bowed and plucked stringed instruments. Rules, online registration, and contact information can be found on our website www.mesabisymphonyorchestra.org/FiddleContest.
Contestants should arrive between 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 13 to warm up and finish their paperwork; and the mandatory meeting with our judges will be at 11:30 a.m. The show begins at noon with the judges playing first, followed by the contestants.
Contestants in all categories will be playing a waltz, a hoedown, and a tune of choice, except for Twin Fiddlers who only need to play one tune.
The show is open to the public for a modest fee of $10. This year’s judges are Sara Alexander of Virginia, Mary LaPlant of Grand Rapids, and Cristina Seaborn of St. Cloud. For contestants who don’t bring their own back-up accompanist, we are fortunate to have Steve Phillips on guitar.
These activities are made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant
from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to appropriations from the Minnesota
State Legislature’s general and arts and cultural heritage funds, and in part by a grant
from Minnesota State Fiddlers Association.
For further information or to enter the contest, call Sheila Wilcox at 218-290-9877.
