40th Minnesota State Old Time Fiddle Championships set Aug. 13

The 2021 Minnesota State Old Time Fiddle Championships division winners are pictured at last year’s event.

 SUBMITTED

MOUNTAIN IRON — The 40th annual Minnesota State Old Time Fiddle Championships, in their 10th year at Mountain Iron’s Merritt School Auditorium, will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 starting at noon.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue this tradition, which began 40 years ago in Cotton, said Sheila Wilcox, contest chair.

