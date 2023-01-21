VIRGINIA—A wall of photographs greets customers at The Bridal Loft—pictures of brides and grooms and flower girls; young couples off to their first prom.
Paula Novelan has thousands more tucked away in files.
Each image is tied to a memory—those recollections summoned up with each glance at a photo. Novelan could reminisce for hours recalling stories she has accumulated through the years.
After all, Novelan has been outfitting the community with gowns and tuxedos, bowties and veils, dresses and suits, headpieces and garters, toddler tuxes and sweet little girl frocks since 1983.
Making lasting memories with “glowing brides, tearful moms, and anxious grooms”—remembering the many times that a “prom girl looked in the mirror and realized how truly beautiful she is”—is what the business owner is going to miss.
Novelan, soon to turn 65, has decided to close up her business, a Virginia-area staple for decades.
Her goal for retirement is Nov. 1.
“After almost 42 years (in business), this is the right decision for me,” she said.
“My reason for retiring is twofold,” Novelan explained. “My husband, John, has been retired for several years and has patiently waited for me to commit to an end date. Secondly, after years of countless hours sitting at a sewing machine, my neck and shoulders have suffered.”
But thinking about closing the business has been rather heart-wrenching for Novelan. Such decisions are never easy “when you love what you do,” she said.
And Novelan has fancied her work ever since local mining layoffs led her to the formalwear trade.
A 1976 Tower-Soudan High School graduate, Novelan was hired by U.S. Steel Minntac in Mountain Iron as a laborer after attending Mesabi Community College (now Minnesota North College—Mesabi Range Virginia).
“Eventually a massive layoff sent us all home,” she said. Novelan, who had been sewing and crafting for years, applied for a bridal consultant/seamstress position at the Quality Shop, once located on Virginia’s Chestnut Street.
“This journey started in 1981, and it didn’t take me long to figure out that I had a true passion for everything wedding-related.”
By September 1983, she was the owner of her own bridal shop, which the businesswoman initially opened in the upstairs of the Quality Shop, naming it, The Bridal Loft.
A few years later, the business moved to the downstairs of the Quality Shop.
The “next adventure,” she said, was sparked by a next-door fire at the structure where Subway is currently located.
“Because of the extreme damage to the building, we relocated to the Thunderbird Mall (in Virginia, now called Uptown Mall). We spent a dozen years there, then decided we needed more room,” and moved to the Plaza 53 shopping mall (across Highway 53 in Mountain Iron/West Virginia), where The Bridal Loft operated for about 11 years.
It then moved to its current Virginia location at 914 Eighth St. S.
“I’ve always taken pride in offering personal service, a small town, friendly atmosphere, with an extensive choice for any of my customers,” Novelan said. That has meant carrying a range of styles and sizes, with wedding gowns up to size 30 and more than 100 samples for brides to try on.
Looking out for budget-conscious brides has long been her focus, as well, with gowns averaging half or less than the national average cost. The Bridal Loft’s less-than-lofty prices compared to bigger bridal stores are what have drawn brides from Canada, Duluth, and elsewhere.
Customizing formalwear has also been a specialty of Novelan and her seamstresses. “I love a challenge,” she said, whether that be shortening a dress’ train, or adding sleeves or a lace-up back to a gown.
Her commitment to customer service has driven great community fondness and devoted patrons.
“I particularly love when some of my first brides from the ’80s bring in their granddaughters to shop,” she said. “The generational loyalty warms my heart.”
Novelan is equally as humbled by her employee base.
“Through the years I have had many employees who have added to the longevity and success of the business. One employee, Janet McKeon, worked with me for over 25 years,” she noted.
And she is perhaps most proud of the successes of the shop’s young workers hired through the years. During the busy prom season, Novelan often hired a high school-aged girl to assist, dubbing those employees, “Gopher Girls.”
“This was their first job, and I strived to give them a good work experience and set a good example,” she said. “I kept in contact with most of them, and am delighted to see that so many of my girls have found their happiness and achieved their life career goals.”
Gopher Girls have gone on to hold a number of occupations: Special education teacher, elementary teacher, marketing manager, opera singer, attorney, doctor, veterinary tech, nursing home administrator, nurse, and district court judge. Many are moms with families.
Working Saturdays and odd hours comes with the bridal shop territory, but being “married to” the commitments of owning a small business was made easier thanks to employees who became “aunties” or “grandmas” to Novelan’s daughters, Laura and Leah, who often tagged along to work with mom when they were infants and toddlers.
The shop owner’s journey has taken her on buying trips to “the Windy City of Chicago” to hand-select bridal gowns, bridesmaids and mother-of-the-bride dresses, gowns for proms and pageants, flower girl attire, tuxedos, suits, and all sorts of accessories.
She has survived changes, such as increased online shopping; adjusted to the times and taken to the importance of having a social media presence.
One of the biggest things a hometown, brick-and-mortar store can provide is last-minute rental or purchase of apparel, such as suits for funerals or tuxedos for political events, Novelan noted.
That is something she knows will be missed in the immediate community.
Through the decades, Novelan said, she has “learned to expect the unexpected” and has always appreciated how “days are never monotonous.”
Among the most unexpected occurrences for the businesswoman was the closing of non-essential businesses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The store had been gearing up for a number of spring weddings, but most were postponed or canceled because of pandemic restrictions and precautions.
Novelan, who would normally then be outfitting excited young ladies in prom dresses and busy with wedding dress fittings, tuxedo rentals and gussying up little flower girls—and working on her annual Easter window display—instead dressed up window mannequins with pastel and flower-patterned cloth masks.
During the shop’s time closed, Novelan made good use of her stockpile of fabric and her sewing skills to create protective masks for community members and scrub caps for medical professionals.
In all, she made 2,248 masks and more than 100 caps.
Novelan said she has long aspired to the famed poet E. E. Cummings’ quote: “The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.” Living by that motto has helped during stressful moments. But, often, the laughter comes effortlessly.
“Over the years I’ve gathered plenty of humorous stories,” she said. Novelan hopes to compile them in a book, titled: “Pigtails are Professional.”
It’s difficult to choose stand-out stories because each customer has been special, she said. “My best memories are all of them.”
The community has had some difficulty with Novelan’s retirement announcement, asserting comments such as: “What will we do without you?” “You can’t retire.” “Uh, just no.”
“If I was granted one wish it would be for an individual with design aspirations and a social media presence to walk in the store and want to take over,” she said. “My daughter, Laura, is a nurse, and daughter, Leah, is a nursing home administrator, so they are not interested in running a business.”
Otherwise, Novelan intends to sell off or donate inventory.
“We will be renting suits and tuxedos until we close our doors. Special orders on bridal, bridesmaids, mothers and flower girls (dresses) will continue as long as manufactures can produce goods in the timeline,” she said. In-stock pieces are sale-priced. All fixtures and display items will be up for purchase this summer.
“Alterations are available on items bought here for an additional fee, but we will discount all cash-and-carry purchases,” Novelan said.
Her decision to retire is still one that gives the shop owner some trepidation. But she believes in her heart the time has come.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of my wonderful customers throughout the years,” she said. “Words cannot express how fortunate I have been to be able to share with you such an important moment in your life.
“I appreciate all of the trust and new friendships I was blessed with,” she added. “Each bride, groom, mom, or prom teen is unique and will forever be a part of my story.”
And Novelan will hold onto her vast collection of photographs to remind her, always, of those many lives she has touched.
