COOK — Four structures at a Lake Vermilion resort were destroyed Sunday by a fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m., according to the Friends of the Northland Fire/Wire.

Cook area firefighters were dispatched to the Life of Riley Resort after initial reports said a gazebo near the lake was on fire and then spread to two other buildings.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Cook Fire Department official said a total of four structures. including the gazebo, store, game room, and bait house were destroyed.

Responding agencies included the Cook Fire Department, Buyck Fire Department, and the Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade. The Tower Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments