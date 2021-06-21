Four people were injured during a two-car crash Saturday evening in Clinton Township, but none were considered life-threatening.

Around 7:31 p.m. Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Honda CRV was traveling west on Highway 37 at County Road 7 near Iron Junction. A Ford Fusion was headed east and attempted a left-hand turn on County Road 7, but failed to yield to the Honda, causing a crash.

Susan Marie Sproul, 73, of Grand Rapids, was the driver of the CRV and taken to a hospital in Virginia. Her airbag deployed and she was wearing a seatbelt.

Mildred Helmi Sandnas, 80, of Virginia was the driver of the Fusion and was transferred to a hospital in Hibbing. Her passengers, 82-year-old Iris Marie Hotakainen and 78-year-old Patricia Deanne Saarikoski, were also transported to Hibbing.

Clinton Fire and Rescue and St. Louis County assisted the State Patrol.

