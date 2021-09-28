ST. PAUL, Minn. — 4-H youth from across Minnesota again showcased their learning in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair. Nearly 100 public presentations were delivered and over 1,600 general exhibits were on display. In a continuation of the virtual state showcase format developed in 2020, almost 200 of the general exhibits were judged virtually this year. In addition, 162 youth participated in group presentations and experiences.
Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning in both self-directed and guided environments. The results of their learning are exhibited at county fairs and other showcase events across the state. A collection of the best exhibits from each fair and showcase are brought to presentations in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
Exhibiting project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to showcase their achievements and continue learning through interactive conference judging with project experts and team experiences.
The presentations, exhibits and presence of 4-H youth from diverse communities across Minnesota brought renewed and welcomed energy to the 4-H Building.
---
North St. Louis County had 14 youth exhibit projects. Here are the results:
Elijah Boe, Wilpen- Hibbing, Vet. Science, Poster - goat birthing position - blue ribbon
Molly Brophy, Four Corners- Embarrass, Food & Nutrition, Dinner at the Brophys poster - blue ribbon
Leah Fleetwood, Wilpen- Hibbing, Health Posterboard, trifold - white ribbon; Wooden plaque - screws & rods & plates - bue ribbon
Andrea Herbranson, Wilpen- Hibbing, Photography - Elements - white ribbon; 8x10 photo of a sunflower on a white mat - blue ribbon
Riley Hill, Wilpen- Hibbing, Fishing Sports, Fishing lures display, blue ribbon
Amara Lampton, Wilpen- Hibbing, Vet. Science, Tri-fold - white ribbon; "so you want to be a veterinarian" - Blue
Logan Mackey, Merry Weather Workers Chisholm, Fine Arts, 4' long replica of an ore boat - rust colored - red ribbon
Margaret McLaughlin, McDavitt- Cherry, Fine Arts, wolf howling at full moon painted on 18" wooden disc in blues/black/white. approx. 24" diameter - blue ribbon
Ryan Nash, Wilpen- Hibbing, Photography - Elements, 5x7 white mat, subject is tree branch statue in a park - blue ribbon
Tyler Nash, Wilpen- Hibbing, Clothing & Textiles - apron, green cotton, embroidered pockets - red ribbon
Rebecca Palm, Wilpen- Hibbing, Exploring Animals - Tri-fold poster Dairy Industry with neon colors, blue ribbon
Anya Pearson, BayTree Field- Cook, Fine Arts - painting of two ships and a sunset - blue ribbon
Serena Pearson, BayTree Field- Cook, Exploring Animals - Cow poster - red ribbon
Bridget Schelde, BayTree Field- Cook, Clothing & Textiles Non Garment - blue prom purse, Tulle, silk and lace - red ribbon
Congratulations to all the youth who participated in 4-H at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair!
To learn more about 4-H in North St. Louis County, contact Extension 4-H Educator Nicole Kudrle at 218-749-7120 or vande422@umn.edu and visit the website, www.4-H.umn.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.