MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. — 6 4-H youth from north St. Louis County participated in the Minnesota 4-H Drill Team southern regional event July 24, 2021, at the Kuka Equestrian center in Maple Plain.
Drill team offers 4-H'ers a chance to develop leadership and teamwork skills and learn more about horses. It's a positive environment in which to gain mentoring skills. In the drill team you learn coordination, timing, speed and synchronizing with other riders.
A drill team is multiple riders working together to create a performance as a group. There could be two or 15 or more involved, but they ride as a team. Drill teams are showcased with continuous forward motion and a series of maneuvers; and usually a drill team performs to music. Costumes, uniforms or matching shirts are most common; however, sometimes different riders are wearing different outfits to engage a story.
There are many different styles of drills. The north St. Louis County 4-H youth participated in the small group freestyle class, which consists of any number of riders and music of choice. Points are scored on how appropriate the music is to the maneuvers performed and the pace the horses move to the music.
“The team did very well! They will not be in the running for state but they did a very good job and worked hard!! I’m very proud of the group and all the hard work they put in and how much fun they had with practice!! I also want to give a huge thank you to the parents who made this possible for the team by supporting them and transporting them and their horses to practice!” said Allana Lampton, Drill Team Coach.
The following youth were members of the north St. Louis County delegation:
Eli Boe, Eveleth; Cayman Hill, Hibbing; Amara Lampton, Babbitt; Aryssa Sirjord, Hibbing; Adrianna Sonnentag, Aurora. Allana Lampton and Jeremy Nash were Drill Team coaches
To learn more about Minnesota 4-H Horse Project, contact Nicole Kudrle, Extension Educator, North St. Louis County at vande422@umn.edu, 218-749-7120 and visit the website, https://z.umn.edu/4Hhorse
