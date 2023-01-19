VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge School Board will have a big decision to make at its meeting on Monday.
After receiving $4.7 million from Iron Range Resources recently, the decision basically comes down to putting in 100% new furniture in the new North Star Elementary or tearing down the Virginia High School after school is out this spring.
Both decisions would finish North Star Elementary in Virginia (grades 3-6) as designed.
The line item for purchasing all new furniture in option 2 is $1.8 million, along with $400,000 for a playgrounds allowance.
The line item for demolishing VHS in option 1 comes in at $1.4 million, while the option also includes $400,000 for restoration of the VHS site and $400,000 for a playgrounds allowance.
Both options also have contingencies and other fees that have to be restored due to the additional work that will be done.
“The IRRR was extremely generous to give us $4.7 million so we could finish North Star Elementary. “This was very, very important for the community and for our future and current kids,’’ Superintendent Noel Schmidt told the board last week. He also added the school district told the IRRR the funds would be used on the North Star project.
The decision to not demolish VHS was made last March after North Star Elementary came in $6.7 million over budget due to COVID-related inflation expenses. The plan last March was to condemn VHS and board up the windows for safety reasons.
Schmidt said things could have been worse budgetarily if the board had not decided about two years ago to accelerate North Star construction. Had that not been done, the district could be facing $2 million more in construction costs for NSE.
“That was one of the best decisions the board made in a long time,’’ he said.
However, Board Chairman Billy Addy said the district will have three vacant buildings to deal with next fall. One each in Gilbert, Eveleth and Virginia. Those buildings become “huge liabilities,’’ said Addy, who added he’d like to see some of the IRRR funds used for tear down in Gilbert if no other parties are interested in buying the buildings.
Schmidt said the School Board was planning a working session with the Gilbert City Council last night. He said the proposal is the best one he’s heard so far regarding the Gilbert building. No further details were discussed.
Regarding buying new or using the older furniture, Schmidt said the current furniture is from 5-40 years old and is in “decent’’ condition.
North Star Principal Scott Manni was asked his preference on buying new furniture or demolishing VHS. He deferred comment until he can meet with his teachers and staff to come up with a unified recommendation.
Board member Tim Riordan also asked Manni if the teachers would like to go back to the Roosevelt Elementary days (with a blacktop playground) or if they liked the greenspace that is at the current North Star (Franklin Elementary) site in Eveleth (where Roosevelt students are for this year and next).
“We’ll have a sliding hill,’’ Manni said, but he wanted to hold off on any further comment.
North Star is expected to be complete at the end of 2024.
