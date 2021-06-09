ITASCA COUNTY — The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash at the intersection of County Roads 57 and 336 in Lawrence Township at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the State Patrol, a Meds-1 Ambulance was southbound on County Road 336. A dump truck was eastbound on County Road 57. The two vehicles collided in the intersection when the dump truck struck the ambulance on the passenger side in a T-bone style crash.

Meds-1 EMS paramedic Troy Edward Boettcher, 51, of Warba, was killed in the crash as was Joseph Michael Latimer, 17, of Grand Rapids, who was a patient in transport. Meds-1 EMS paramedic Kimberly Fay Hake, 28, of Cohasset, was driving the ambulance and sustained non life-threatening injuries. Hake was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.

The driver of the dump truck, Jeffery Elvin Ekholm, 67, of Nashwauk also sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to St. Luke's in Duluth.

Road conditions were dry. Alcohol was not involved.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Itasca Sheriffs Office, Meds-1, Nashwauk Police Department, Ambulance and Fire, Bovey Police Department, Balsam Fire, Deer River Essentia EMS, LifeLInk and North Memorial Aircare.

The intersection is the same location involving a fatal crash on May 24 when Minnesota Conservation Officer Sarah Grell died.

