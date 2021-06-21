Rebecca Olson, owner of Rose Cottage Baking Co. makes fresh baked pizza as her offering in Saturday's Revive Virginia Food Truck Festival on Chestnut Street in Virginia. The festival has two more dates planned for 2021 the next is September 18 with the last one being held on November 20.
Koko Shaw and Orin Phelps sit curbside on Chestnut Street in Virginia to enjoy thier lunch during Saturday's 2nd Annual Revive Virginia Food Truck Festival. The fesitval has two more dates planned for 2021 the next is September 18 with the last one being held on November 20.
Buckets of freshly made pop corn are ready for bagging at the Kernels Best Kettle Korn booth as part of Saturday's Revive Virginia Food Truck Festival.
Hundreds of visitors line up outside their favorite food trucks to Saturday on Chestnut Street in Virginia as the 2nd Annual Revive Virginia Food Truck Festival got underway. The festival has two more dates planned for 2021 the next is September 18 with the last one being held on November 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.