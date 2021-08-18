BRITT - The U.S. Forest Service is reporting via their Facebook page that a fire south of Lake Leander, near Moose Lake in the Britt area, had been detected. At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials estimated that the Moose Lake was 25 acres in size.

Officials say 7 different aircraft, heavy equipment, and engines were on scene and additional resources had been ordered.  

Moose Lake is located south of the Lake Leander area, near Osbourne Road.

