BRITT - The U.S. Forest Service is reporting via their Facebook page that a fire south of Lake Leander, near Moose Lake in the Britt area, had been detected. At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials estimated that the Moose Lake was 25 acres in size.
Officials say 7 different aircraft, heavy equipment, and engines were on scene and additional resources had been ordered.
Moose Lake is located south of the Lake Leander area, near Osbourne Road.
