$21.43 million Ely Schools addition, remodel complete

This artist’s rendering shows what the Ely Public Schools look like after a $21.43 million addition and remodel was recently completed.

ELY—Kraus-Anderson Duluth has recently completed the $21.43 million remodel and addition to the Ely Public Schools, a KA news release states.

The district is comprised of Ely Memorial High School and Washington Elementary and serves approximately 550 students.

