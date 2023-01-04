$21.43 million Ely Schools addition, remodel complete

ELY—Kraus-Anderson Duluth has recently completed the $21.43 million remodel and addition to the Ely Public Schools, a KA news release states.
The district is comprised of Ely Memorial High School and Washington Elementary and serves approximately 550 students.
Designed by Architectural Resources, Inc., the 110,500-square-foot project included a 71,000-square-foot remodel of the two existing schools.
“The project added a new 39,000-square-foot commons area that creates a connection link between the high school and the elementary school,” said Todd Erickson, Kraus-Anderson’s senior project manager. “The area also contains a safe and secure entry system, school district offices, and high school and elementary offices.”
The addition houses new CTE classrooms, gymnasium, media center, music room, metals shop, wood shop and a cafeteria with commercial kitchen equipment. Both schools were remodeled with upgraded HVAC systems that meet current air quality standards. New boys and girls locker rooms were added at the high school and an Early Family Childhood Education (ECFE) area was added at the elementary school.
The project also included site improvements, the demolition of several existing buildings and the relocation of a large LP gas tank and vaporizer. “In addition to budget, staffing and supply chain challenges brought about by Covid-19, crews discovered 1,700 cubic yards of ledge rock, which had to be blasted and excavated to allow installation of new utilities,” said Erickson.
Construction began in May 2021.
—
KA continues to lead the field of regional education construction projects and is currently ranked 20th in the nation in the construction of K-12 facilities by Building Design and Construction magazine. Over the past five years, KA has completed over $1 billion in K-12 projects. KA’s comprehensive school construction services include facility analysis and budget approaches, leading to informed and successful referendum initiatives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.