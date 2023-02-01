EVELETH—Two local one-act plays advanced through competition at the Subsection 7A-1 contest: the Mesabi East one-act play “Have You Heard?” by Krista Boehnert and the Rock Ridge one-act play “The Women of Lockerbie” by Deborah Brevoort. The Section 7A contest will be held in Two Harbors on Friday, February 3.

Seven shows competed in the contest: Cherry, Chisholm, International Falls, Littlefork-Big Falls, Mesabi East, North Woods, and Rock Ridge. This contest is probably the last one to be held in EGHS’s Boardman auditorium with the opening of the new Performing Arts Center at Rock Ridge High School later this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments