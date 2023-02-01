Mesabi East Cast and Crew of Championship Play “Have You Heard?” by Linda Boehnert (Front row L-R) Mia Domiano, Alana Homola, Clarissa Juntunen. (Back row) Adam Norgaard, Kylee Irgang, Johanna Knapper, Jade Gardner, Alec Kanian, Director Pete Klabechek.
Rock Ridge Cast and Crew of Runner-up Play “The Women of Lockerbie” by Deborah Brevoort (Front row L-R) Ellie Norvitch, (2nd row) Sophia Peterson, Daisy Borden. (3rd row) Jake Bradach, Rebecca Muster, Ryan Sampson. (Back row) Director Chris Chad, Dylan Celley, Brennan Muhich, Delia Ray. (Not pictured Co-Director Jeremy Liimatta and cast member Anna Fierst)
EVELETH—Two local one-act plays advanced through competition at the Subsection 7A-1 contest: the Mesabi East one-act play “Have You Heard?” by Krista Boehnert and the Rock Ridge one-act play “The Women of Lockerbie” by Deborah Brevoort. The Section 7A contest will be held in Two Harbors on Friday, February 3.
Seven shows competed in the contest: Cherry, Chisholm, International Falls, Littlefork-Big Falls, Mesabi East, North Woods, and Rock Ridge. This contest is probably the last one to be held in EGHS’s Boardman auditorium with the opening of the new Performing Arts Center at Rock Ridge High School later this year.
The Giants and Wolverines will compete against the top two shows from each of the two other subsections: 7A-2 (Northeast Range and Esko) and 7A-3 (East Central and Barnum) at 9 a.m. at Two Harbors HS on Friday, Feb 3. The top show will earn a spot at the MSHSL’s State One Act Play Festival in St. Paul at the O’shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
