2022 Firearms deer season

In this April 23, 2013 file photo, whitetail deer browse on tree buds in the Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield, Minn. The 2022 firearms deer season begins Saturday morning.

 AP/FILE

TOWER—Thanks to yet another harsh winter in northern Minnesota in 2021-22, deer hunters stepping into the woods tomorrow for the annual firearms hunting season could find things a tad quite around their stands and blinds, depending on where they are and how much preseason work they put in.

The whitetail deer population across much of the Arrowhead Region is at or below population goals heading into the 16-day season in Zone 100, which means the 2022 deer season framework will continue to be “conservative” in northern St Louis and Lake counties to protect adult breeding does and in turn increase population growth through fawn production, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Tower Area Wildlife Manager Jessica Holmes said by email this week.

