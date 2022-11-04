TOWER—Thanks to yet another harsh winter in northern Minnesota in 2021-22, deer hunters stepping into the woods tomorrow for the annual firearms hunting season could find things a tad quite around their stands and blinds, depending on where they are and how much preseason work they put in.
The whitetail deer population across much of the Arrowhead Region is at or below population goals heading into the 16-day season in Zone 100, which means the 2022 deer season framework will continue to be “conservative” in northern St Louis and Lake counties to protect adult breeding does and in turn increase population growth through fawn production, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Tower Area Wildlife Manager Jessica Holmes said by email this week.
“Harvest last year was down due to (the) previous harsh winter. I anticipate similar harvest rates for this year. Deer hunters hitting the woods tomorrow in northern Minnesota can expect the unexpected,” Holmes said.
In 2021, hunters in local Deer Permit Areas (DPA) 118, 119, 130, 131, 132, 176, 177 and 178, harvested a total of 4082 deer.
Statewide in 2021, hunters harvested 150,156 deer during the firearms season, down from 159,762 in 2020, but in line with the 2019 number of 150,743.
According to Holmes, winter 2021-22 weather was moderate or severe with deep snow fall over most northern deer permit areas in the northeast region.
The DNR uses what is called the Winter Severity Index (WSI) to measure winter conditions based on the premise that prolonged cold temperatures and deep snow can reduce overwinter survival of white-tailed deer. In Minnesota, the WSI is calculated by accumulating a point for each day with an ambient temperature 0 degrees F or below and an additional point for each day with a snow depth of 15 inches or more.
Numbers around 100 are considered a moderate winter. Once that number starts going up, things get dicey for deer, who struggle to survive winters that start early and end late and tally high WSI numbers.
Last winter, much of Tower Wildlife Area saw WSI numbers reach 120 or higher, particularly DPA’s 130, 131, 176, 177 and 118.
Those long, hard winters lead to deer mortality—particularly for the old and young.
“We are certainly still rebuilding populations especially on public land. Current populations are not able to sustain an increased lottery or transition from bucks only to low lottery. Recovery takes time, mild winters, and good quality habitat,” Holmes said.
Holmes said that during severe winters, thermal cover and forage availability become more important. In deep snow, deer have more difficulty moving around and become more susceptible to predation. Many northern permit areas are still struggling to recover deer numbers.
As a result, many areas will again have lower antlerless permit offerings or will be bucks only. “Hunters can expect deer populations to remain low despite conservative antlerless or no antlerless harvest,” Holmes said.
This year DPA’s 118, 119, 130 and 132 will be “bucks only,” while 131, 176, 177, and 178 are “lottery,” where hunters needed to apply for an antlerless permit by early September and be chosen to receive one to shoot one deer of either-sex.
Regardless of DPA, licensed hunters may only harvest one buck in Minnesota.
Holmes wrote that in the northeast region, three interrelated factors have the most impact on the deer population: Forest habitat quality, winter severity, and predation. Forest cover, food availability and predator numbers, as well as hunting pressure, vary across the landscape and can make a big difference on deer populations at a local level. Differences in seasonal weather and deer survival, especially over winter, greatly affect local deer numbers.
“Winter severity index is our biggest driver for the deer populations in northern Minnesota. As you know we had another harsh winter and most DPAs were sitting in the severe WSI category,” Holmes said. “We are also seeing surplus killing occurring of deer by wolves specifically in DPA 118 and 119 during the winter 2021-2022.”
Holmes said scouting for local pockets of deer will improve hunter success and that deer populations are typically higher on private land as opposed to public land.
“Area with agricultural will naturally lead to higher deer populations as well,” she said.
The keys to success for hunters this year will include, as always, effort and patience.
“Scouting and preplanning are the keys to success for any hunt. The more time you are willing to spend in the woods will only increase your odds of seeing a deer,” Holmes said, adding that knowing (the) current status of deer populations, patience will also be key. “Deer populations are highly variable across the area. Scouting in advance, to find deer activity, will pay dividends. Deer are not evenly distributed across the permit area. Experience has shown mobile, stand-hunters who move as the forest changes, will find the most success.”
While warm temps this week might have slowed deer movement, a drop in temps forecasted for this weekend and into next week should help get things along.
“Buck movement will be pretty slow going into the opening weekend with 60 degree temperatures. However, with the incoming cold front and temperatures dropping down into the 20s at night and 30s during the day, the activity should increase,” Holmes said. “I see rain/snow mixture which may not be ideal for the hunters but should provide for a little deer movement.” Breeding activity typically peaks mid-November, she added.
And regardless of what the weather brings or where the population is at, the tradition of the annual firearms hunt will continue and that’s part of the of why the season so popular across the state.
“Deer hunting is more than the hunt. It’s quality time with family and friends. It’s about passing traditions to the next generations and sharing deer stories. It’s the thrill of hearing a twig snap on opening morning—the feel of your heartbeat increasing with anticipation of a monster buck headed toward your deer stand, only to find it’s your local red squirrel caching food for winter,” Holmes said. “It’s about seeing the look on the youth’s face when they pull the trigger on their first deer. It’s about creating memories to last a lifetime.”
Hunters are required to register every deer they harvest before processing, before antlers are removed and within 48 hours after taking the animal. Hunters can register deer online, via phone or in person.
Holmes reminds hunters to make a plan for Chronic Wasting Disease, adding that she has a few at-home tests at the Tower office for those who might want to sample their deer.
The most up-to-date harvest data is available on the DNR website at: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/statistics.html
The 2022 season starts one half-hour before sunrise Saturday and runs through one half hour after sunset on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Zone 100.
