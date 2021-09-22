ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties arrived with over 2,272 animals at the 2021 “Great Minnesota Get-Together” for this year’s 4-H livestock encampment, which was held Wednesday, Aug.25 through Sunday, Aug. 29. The number of livestock exhibits over the weekend included:

Minnesota 4-H’ers have been preparing for this event all summer long. Members consider several components when deciding to exhibit livestock, including selection and preparation of the animal; educational programming; scholarship applications; and participation at county fairs.

Education is integral in the “learn by doing” philosophy of 4-H. As part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth participating in the livestock encampment to participate in a livestock interview. Examples of the interview process include an online knowledge test, skill-a-thons, and personal interviews about their project area.

Along with interviews, all 4-H youth participating in livestock programming are required to complete the Livestock Quality Assurance and Ethics (LQA&E) Training. Through this certification, youth are educated on biosecurity, educating the public on the role of livestock, and caring for their animal’s welfare.

North St. Louis County 4-H had four youth attend the General Livestock Encampment during this year's Minnesota State Fair.

Here are the results:

Emily Baraga, Balkan, Sheep-Commercial Black Face, Blue ribbon; Sheep-Livestock Interview, Finalist

Heidi Lindula, Iron, Meat Goat, Red; Meat Goat-Showmanship, Green; Meat Goat Livestock Interview, Finalist

Tyler Nash, Hibbing, Poultry-egg production, Blue; Herdsmanship, 5th place

Jonathan Walzak, Meadowlands, Beef-Commercial Jr. Yearling, 4th place; Beef-Showmanship, Green; Beef Livestock Interview, Finalist

Congratulations to all the youth that participated in the Livestock Encampment at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.

To learn more about 4-H in North St. Louis County, contact Extension 4-H Educator Nicole Kudrle at 218-749-7120 or vande422@umn.edu and visit the website, www.4-H.umn.edu.

