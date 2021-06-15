HIBBING — Two Keewatin residents suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday after two vehicles collided around 8 a.m. on Highway 169 at Rainey Road, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said.
Jerry Francis Adam and Karen Heritage Adam, both 69, were taken to Fairview Range Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Justin Anthony Gosselin, was not injured.
Driver Jerry Adam was northbound in his 2020 Buick Enclave when the southbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Gosselin made contact with the driver’s side door of the Adam vehicle.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and all parties were wearing seat belts.
Hibbing Police and Hibbing Fire and Ambulance assisted at the crash site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.