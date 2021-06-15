HIBBING — Two Keewatin residents suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday after two vehicles collided around 8 a.m. on Highway 169 at Rainey Road, a Minnesota State Patrol incident report said.

Jerry Francis Adam and Karen Heritage Adam, both 69, were taken to Fairview Range Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Justin Anthony Gosselin, was not injured.

Driver Jerry Adam was northbound in his 2020 Buick Enclave when the southbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Gosselin made contact with the driver’s side door of the Adam vehicle.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and all parties were wearing seat belts.

Hibbing Police and Hibbing Fire and Ambulance assisted at the crash site.

