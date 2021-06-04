HIBBING — Four area residents suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday in a two-vehicle accident in Hibbing, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

A 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Gerald Leon Liesmaki, 62, of Chisholm failed to yield to a 2010 Chrysler minivan driven by Philip Leonard Fleetwood, 41, of Iron at Highway 169 and 31st Street around 3:15 p.m.

Liesmaki was not injured, but his passenger Nathan Scott Sereno, 39, of Hibbing had non-life threatening injuries and was not transported to a health care facility.

Fleetwood, passenger Sheri Tuara-Fleetwood and a 14-year-old female passenger all had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the Hibbing Hospital. Two other passengers with Fleetwood — a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were not injured.

The Fleetwood minivan was northbound on Highway 169 in Hibbing at the time, while Liesmaki was attempting to make a left hand turn on 31st Street.

Hibbing Police and Fire and the Chisholm Ambulance responded to the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments