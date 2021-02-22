BIWABIK — Two teenagers from International Falls were injured Sunday afternoon when the vehicle they were riding in rolled over on Highway 145 in Biwabik, authorities said.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Justin James Besch, 18, of International Falls, was driving a Chevrolet Cruz southbound on a snow and icy Giants Ridge Road. At about 3:19 p.m., he drove through both lanes of Highway 135 into the south ditch and rolled. The Minnesota DNR and Biwabik Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Besch was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.
But both of the passengers, Madilyn Esther Lorenson, 18, and another female, 17, who did not wear their seat belts as passengers, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Ambulance crews transported Lorenson to Essentia Health-Virginia and the other female to Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
