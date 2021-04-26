MOUNTAIN IRON — Two Virginia residents with injuries were airlifted to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth late Saturday after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Wolf Road in Mountain Iron, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department.
The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. when the male driver, 40, failed to negotiate the T-intersection at Wolf Road while westbound on Highway 101.
The vehicle proceeded through the T-intersection and entered into a wooded area west of the intersection where it struck several large trees before coming to rest.
The driver and female passenger, 40, were both injured in the crash and treated on the scene before being airlifted by Lifelink Air Medical.
Their exact injuries are unknown at this time. The identity of those involved were being withheld pending family notifications.
The Sheriff’s Department, Eveleth Police, Minnesota State Patrol, Mountain Iron Fire Department and Virginia Ambulance/Fire Department also responded to the crash.
