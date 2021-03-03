The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday near Nashwauk, officials said.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an 18 year-old from Nashwauk was traveling northbound on Highway 65 in a 2004 Chevy Silverado, when the vehicle he was driving rear ended a 2009 Dodge Nitro, driven by a 33 year-old also from Nashwauk, according to a report from the state patrol.
The driver of the Silverado failed to notice the Dodge was slowing to make a left turn onto County Road 8, according to the report.
Both drivers sustained what law enforcement described as non life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seat belts.
Alcohol was not involved.
