12th annual Birth Rite Baby Shower held

Pictured are Luan Gentilini, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Margaret #1888 of Eveleth presenting collected gifts to Patty Maturi, Family Life Center volunteer. Despite the national COVID pandemic, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Margaret 1888, Eveleth, Minn., held their 12th annual Birth Rite Baby Shower from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31, 2021. Twenty six boxes of diapers/pull-ups were donated along with 38 packages of baby wipes, and 8 beautifully hand done baby Afghans. Twenty nine pieces of winter outerwear items were donated including jackets, hats, mittens and boots. There were numerous other daily need items along with $10 gift cards and monetary donations. All proceeds benefited the Family Life Center, Virginia, Minn. The Family Life Center is a “life affirming organization dedicated to protecting the well-being of pre-born and born children and their families.” In order to receive baby items, parents are required to earn points by participating in parenting education programs at the Center or in the community. The Center services are available for all families in the area.
