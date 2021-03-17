A large broadband investment cleared its first hurdle in the Minnesota Legislature on Wednesday, sending a bill that would spend $120 million on expanding high-speed internet access to the House Ways and Means Committee.
It’s the latest effort, particularly by rural lawmakers, to fund more broadband infrastructure in the state and comes at a time when connectivity gaps across Minnesota were more glaringly exposed by remote work and distance learning shifts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill, H.F. 14, acts on recommendations from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband, which last year suggested a $120 million investment to meet legislative goals of minimum download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 3 megabits per second for all Minnesota businesses and homes.
As of October 2020, according to the House DFL, 92% of Minnesotans have access to minimum requirements with about 157,000 households under the margin.
By 2026, lawmakers say they hope to expand that access to at least one provider with download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 20 megabits per second.
Based in northeastern Minnesota, State Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, chief authored the bipartisan bill with sign on from fellow DFL Reps. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing and Dave Lislegard of Aurora and Republican Rep. Dale Lueck of Aitkin, among others.
“Over the last year, we’ve seen how much Minnesotans depend on reliable, high-speed internet access, including students, business owners, and people accessing telehealth services, just to name a few,” Ecklund said in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a bright light on the difficulties many folks in Greater Minnesota face when they can’t get online. Looking ahead, Minnesotans deserve the long-term, bold investments in this bill to ensure everyone can get online.”
It has been nearly a year this month since COVID-19 forced schools in Minnesota to shut down in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. At the time, Gov. Tim Walz implemented virus mitigation plans that included Minnesotans working from home if they could. The Legislature itself and the state’s court system also shifted to a virtual format, resulting in rapid growth in the use of virtual conferencing platforms to conduct business and teach classes.
As a result, many schools on the Iron Range had to make last-minute adjustments to implement an fully-online learning plan. Administrators sent Wi-Fi hotspots home with students who had limited access, provided building internet passwords so students could connect from the parking lot, and in some cases, parked internet-enabled busses in rural areas for a set time, while local libraries dropped their Wi-Fi passwords for outside access.
Lawmakers say that broadband expansion isn’t viewed as only a reactionary measure to shortages. It has recently gained traction among some Range officials and business community members as a way to expand the regional economy. The thought being that people looking to exit city living could set up camp in northeastern Minnesota and work remotely.
“For our rural communities to be vibrant and successful, our businesses, students, and families deserve the ability to access the internet,” Sandstede said, in a release. “The robust investments in this bill will move us closer to ending the digital divide by helping students access coursework, ensure health care consumers can reach their doctor for telehealth visits, and create new economic opportunities for regions like the Iron Range to be successful.”
If passed, H.F. 14 would be the single largest broadband funding effort sent through the Legislature, which to date has spent more than $105 million through its Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program since 2014.
Two years ago, Walz formed a broadband task force with the explicit goal to help forward policies to expand access and reach the state’s connectivity goals. Three Iron Range members — Steve Giorgi of RAMS, Jim Weikum of the Arrowhead Library System and Bernadine Joselyn — were appointed to the task force by the governor and signed on the $120 million recommendation.
“This bill would be the most significant investment ever from the Minnesota Legislature in internet access, recognizing broadband as a utility, not a luxury,” Lislegard said, in the release. “The strong investments in this bill will not only better equip Greater Minnesota to recover from the pandemic, but will help improve the overall way of life for families and strengthen our economic future.”
