World War II veteran Joe Berklich expresses his delight and appreciation to guests and friends who attended an outdoor 100th birthday celebration for the Hibbing resident Wednesday morning. Berklich was a Staff Sargent with the 164th infantry and served in the Pacific Theater from 1943 to 1945.
Members of the Mid Range Honor Guard present the colors during Wednesday morning’s 100th birthday celebration for Hibbing resident and World War II Veteran Joe Berklich.
Veterans attending Wednesday’s 100th birthday celebration for retired Staff Sargent Joe Berklich salute the World War II Veteran during an outdoor event in Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.