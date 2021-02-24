World War II veteran Joe Berklich expresses his delight and appreciation to guests and friends who attended an outdoor 100th birthday celebration for the Hibbing resident Wednesday morning. Berklich was a Staff Sargent with the 164th infantry and served in the Pacific Theater from 1943 to 1945.

Members of the Mid Range Honor Guard present the colors during Wednesday morning’s 100th birthday celebration for Hibbing resident and World War II Veteran Joe Berklich.

Veterans attending Wednesday’s 100th birthday celebration for retired Staff Sargent Joe Berklich salute the World War II Veteran during an outdoor event in Hibbing.

