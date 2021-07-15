VIRGINIA — Last Friday’s fire on Chestnut Street in Virginia caused an estimated $1 million in damages and economic loss, according to the Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
At the same time, the cause of the fire on the second floor of 316 Chestnut Street is being listed as undetermined at this time. The building at 316 Chestnut Street is a total loss, a news release from Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis said.
Damages stem from a direct fire loss estimated to be $500,000 from fire, smoke and water. There is an additional $500,000 in direct economic impact loss, as well, the news release said.
Regarding the cause of the fire being undetermined, Virginia Fire Marshal Chris Clark said, “We don’t have enough information to put our fingers on an exact cause.’’ Making such a determination is “not an uncommon event.’’
The blaze affected six businesses, with five of them now in the process of beginning cleanup and working to get back into operation.
Three adults were displaced from their apartments and one cat perished in the fire. One firefighter also reported a possible back injury while fighting the blaze.
Clark said the apartments above Strellman’s at 316 Chestnut Street were unoccupied at the time of the fire. The three adults were displaced from other adjacent apartments.
The additional information on the fire, which was reported Friday morning, came after a nearly weeklong investigation by the Virginia Fire and Police Departments, Minnesota State Fire Marshals’ Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and private investigators. Numerous witnesses, building owners, and occupants were interviewed along with a review of area video surveillance in addition to a comprehensive physical examination of the fire scene, according to the news release.
Numerous area fire departments responded to the fire around 10:55 a.m. between Pep’s Bake Shop and Rocks The Jewelers on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Domino’s Pizza, Jue’s, Virginia Floral and New China Buffet were also affected.
Flames roared through the top of the building, evacuating nearby businesses and closing off a block of downtown Virginia as crews fought the blaze.
----
The news release also included a thank you from the Virginia Fire Department and a recommendation on fire safety.
The VFD thanked all the investigators, responding fire and emergency medical service agencies, American Red Cross, Virginia Foundation, St. Louis County Emergency Management, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and the community for the support to fire firefighters and business owners.
The Virginia Fire Department also asked residents to take a moment to think about their fire safety. “Please remember to have working smoke alarms, know two ways out of your home or business, and close your door before you doze. These three things can save your life.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.