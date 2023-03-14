EVELETH—The North St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) tree and native plant sale is currently in the works.
The SWCD sells native trees, shrubs, plant kits and seed packs to local landowners from January through early-May.
To order, visit: www.nslswcd.org. Prompt orders are recommended due to limited availability.
The plants are sourced from greenhouses and nurseries including Schumacher’s Nursery, DNR Badoura Nursery, and PRT (Pacific Regeneration Technologies Inc.). Trees are to be picked up right before the fishing opener at the Eveleth Department of Natural Resources (DNR) office.
The 2022 Sale was record-setting with more than 15,000 trees and shrubs sold, and 93 native plant kits and seed packs purchased. The top sellers in 2022 were Red Pine and Red Oak. Proceeds support the district’s conservation efforts in forestry management, aquatic invasive species control, community education/outreach, watershed protection, and many other projects.
Trees are generally sold in bundles of 20 to 25 seedlings or transplants. Both conifers and deciduous are available. Native plant kits contain 36 plants designed to grow well together. Seed mixes for septic mounds or buckthorn replacement are also offered.
Questions on what kind of trees, shrubs, plants or seed would best suit your property can be found by visiting the SWCD website; or, contact District Forester Natalya Walker at 218-288-6146.
