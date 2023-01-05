HIBBING—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team may have had a couple of weeks off, but the Cardinals start the second half of the season, jumping from the frying pan and into the fire.
That’s because Hibbing opens the second half schedule hosting Central Lakes, beginning at 6:30 p.m. today at Dick Varichak Gymnasium, then on Saturday, the Cardinals host Fond Lac, beginning at 3 p.m.
Krowiorz doesn’t mind beginning this part of the season against this Jim-Russell-coached team.
“I don’t think our guys would have wanted it any other way,” Krowiorz said. “You get fired up when you get into these conference games. It’s exciting to play a team of that caliber and that level of physicality, discipline, a team that’s had that history, right at the start of conference play.
“It’s exciting to play a quality team out of the gate.”
The Raiders are perennial contenders in the MCAC Northern Division, so Hibbing will have to be on its toes against them.
“We have to match their level of discipline and their level of physicality,” Hibbing coach Kenzie Krowiorz said. “Jim does a great job with his program, making sure he has talented guys that know his system and know what they’re doing. They consistently buy in, and make sure they’re doing things the right way.
“We have to make sure we’re just as disciplined.”
According to Krowiorz, the Raiders have some size this season.
“They provided a lot of size this year,” he said. “They shoot it just as well as they have in the past. It’s a typical Jim Russell team. They’re disciplined, physical and strong. We have to match that level of physicality.
“We can’t give up a bunch of points in the paint. We have to be able to match that on the inside, and score well over length and physicality.”
As for the Thunder, their style of play will be entirely different from the Raiders.
“They don’t have as many guys, so they’re not quite as deep,” Krowiorz said. “They typically shoot it well, and Rob (Thunder coach Robert Smith) will throw a couple of different things at you. They started the year in a man-to-man, but they’ve switched to some zone.
“It’s going to depend on the matchups that we feel we can use as an advantage.”
Krowiorz will try to use his teams’ depth against Fond du Lac.
“We’ll try to get out and run as much as we can, and we have to value the basketball while we’re trying to run,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re not giving away possessions after we get them ourselves.
“If we can get a chance to run, get out and go and get some transition points, that will be the biggest thing. If we can shoot it well against the zone, that will be great as well.”
