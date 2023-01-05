HIBBING—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team may have had a couple of weeks off, but the Cardinals start the second half of the season, jumping from the frying pan and into the fire.

That’s because Hibbing opens the second half schedule hosting Central Lakes, beginning at 6:30 p.m. today at Dick Varichak Gymnasium, then on Saturday, the Cardinals host Fond Lac, beginning at 3 p.m.

