VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North-Hibbing baseball team swept a doubleheader over Minnesota North-Mesabi Range Sunday, winning game one 15-5 in six innings, then taking the nightcap 10-9 at Frandsen Bank and Trust Field.

In game one, Andrew Zamora got the pitching win, tossing six innings of three-hit ball. He struck out five and walked six.

