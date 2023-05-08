VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North-Hibbing baseball team swept a doubleheader over Minnesota North-Mesabi Range Sunday, winning game one 15-5 in six innings, then taking the nightcap 10-9 at Frandsen Bank and Trust Field.
In game one, Andrew Zamora got the pitching win, tossing six innings of three-hit ball. He struck out five and walked six.
Jameson Brand started for Minnesota North-Mesabi Range, working three innings. He gave up three hits, struck out one and walked one. Alex Fijal tossed 2.2 innings, allowing 14 hits. He struck out two and walked one.
At the plate, Devon Schwieso had three hits, including a double, and one RBI; Ariel Gonzalez had three hits; Jacob Madril had three hits, including two triples, and three RBI; Carter Pickard had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI; Conor Gilreath had two hits, with two doubles, and one RBI; and Michael Hodson had two hits.
Jhonny Saez had two RBI, and Jorge Chagerben had a double.
Nick Peters, Gage Kracht and Brodie Vining each had one hit for the Norsemen.
In game two, the Cardinals overcame a two-run deficit by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete the sweep.
The Norsemen had taken a 9-5 lead with five runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth.
Vining had a two-run double in the fifth, and Lind and Nordby both had RBI singles.
In the sixth, Vining had a two-run single. He would come around to score on a balk.
Minnesota North-Hibbing responded with three runs in its half of the sixth as Diego Escamillo had an RBI walk, Pickard a sacrifice fly and Gonzalez an RBI base hit.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Misael Santiago led off with a triple, then scored on a double by Kristopher Rivera.
Madril followed with a walk-off double to give the Cardinals the sweep.
Ceasar Dominguez started on the mound for Minnesota North-Hibbing. He worked 5.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, striking out three and walking three. Emanuel Mendez tossed 1.1 innings, giving up one hit. He fanned one.
Kracht started for Minnesota North-Mesabi Range, tossing six innings of 12-hit ball. He struck out six and walked six.
Gonzalez had three hits for the Cardinals and two RBI. Santiago picked up two hits, including that triple, and two RBI.
Rivera, Hodson and Madril all hit doubles for the Cardinals.
Nick Peters had two hits for the Norsemen, as did Vining, who hit a double, and had four RBI. Will Bittman had two hits, including two doubles, and one RBI. Logan Nordby had two hits, and Keondric Allbritton had a triple.
Boys Tennis
Hibbing 6
Aitkin 1
AITKIN—The Hibbing High School tennis team swept all four singles matches en route to a 6-1 victory over Aitkin Friday.
At No. 1 singles, Drew Anderson beat Zander Peterson 6-0, 6-0; at No. 2 singles, Cooper Hendrickson beat Blaise Sanford 2-6, 6-4, 10-3; at No. 3—Isaiah Hildenbrand beat Parker Laird 6-2, 6-0; and at No. 4—Christian Dickson beat Wyatt Winter 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Keaton Petrick and Tyler Fisher beat Wyatt Cawther and Noland Nordberg 6-2, 6-3; and Whitaker Rewertz and Joey Gabardi beat Isaac Asmus and Reese Wendlandt 6-1, 7-6.
The Gobblers lone win came at second doubles where Josh Kukowski and Josh Stanley beat Rex Walli and Brady Foss 6-3, 6-1.
Hibbing 6, Aitkin 1
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Zander Peterson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Blaise Sanford, 2-6, 6-4 10-3; No. 3 — Isaiah Hildnebrand, H, def. Parker Laird, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Wyatt Winter, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Keaton Petrick-Tyler Fisher, H, def. Waytt Cawther-Noland Nordberg, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 — Josh Kukowski-Josh Stanley, A, def, Rex Walli-Brady Fosso, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Whitaker Rewertz-Joey Gabardi, H, def. Isaac Asmus-Reese Wendlandt, 6-1, 7-6.
Boys Golf
Northern Invite
BIWABIK—The Hibbing High School boys golf team placed fourth at the Northern Invite held Friday and Saturday at The Quarry.
Brainerd won the meet with a two-day total of 596. Second place went to Fergus Falls at 625, followed by Hermantown with a 633. The Bluejackets had a 665.
Rounding out the field were Cannon Falls at 667, Rock Ridge Green 669, Grand Rapids 672, Rock Ridge Black 715, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 746, Duluth Denfeld 575 and Mesabi East 672.
Ethan Sundvall led the way for Hibbing with a 162. Andrew Slatten had a 164, Gavin Schweiberger 166, Drew Bussey 173, Zach Fearing 198 and Alex Anderson 218.
