HIBBING—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team is getting ready to hit the road for winter break, but first, there’s some work to be done.

That’s because the Cardinals will be hosting Anoka-Ramsey, beginning at 6:30 p.m. today at Dick Varichak Gymnasium, then Saturday, Riverland comes to town for a 3 p.m. showdown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments