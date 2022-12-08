HIBBING—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team is getting ready to hit the road for winter break, but first, there’s some work to be done.
That’s because the Cardinals will be hosting Anoka-Ramsey, beginning at 6:30 p.m. today at Dick Varichak Gymnasium, then Saturday, Riverland comes to town for a 3 p.m. showdown.
The Rams are 3-2 on the season, and according to Hibbing coach Kenzie Krowiorz, Anoka-Ramsey plays a similar-style offensive game compared to his team.
“They’ve just shot it significantly better than us so far,” Krowiorz said. “That helps in a sense that we guard the stuff that they do consistently. We’re continuing to get better at that.
“Having our guys practice with that every-single day is helpful. The biggest thing and the habit we’re ingraining in our guys’ heads, is they have to come out and treat everyone as a shooter until they prove you otherwise.”
Shooting has been one of the Cardinals biggest problems this season, especially from the 3-point line.
“Our guys are still getting comfortable with what we do,” Krowiorz said. “The other part is we’ve only shot in our home gym for one game so far this year. When you’re on the road for a long time, typically that’s what you see kind of sputter first.
“That’s what I’ve seen in my experience. We’ve put ourselves in some holes, and we’ve tried to shoot out of it and that’s not helping our percentage either. For us, it’ll be nice to be able to shoot in our home gym a couple of times before we head off for Christmas break.”
The Rams will try to make the Cardinals uncomfortable on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’ll see some pressure a little more,” Krowiorz said. “They’ve played some man-to-man press, with some trapping, for a good portion of the year here. We have to value the basketball.
“It’s a game of possessions, and if we can value and make the most out of our possessions, and make them work rather than play defense for six or seven seconds, that’s a huge advantage for us.”
What should the Cardinals do to get out of that funk?
“We’ve got good enough athletes that we want to run with the opportunity,” Krowiorz said. “I also think that when we were trying to run so much at the beginning of the year, we were turning the ball over 25 to 26 times a game.
“We don’t look at sheer turnover numbers, we look at turnover percentage. We want to be in that 14- to 15-percent turnover rate, rather than the 29- or 30-percent where we were at the beginning of the year.”
Those numbers still aren’t where Krowiorz would like them, but Hibbing has been taking care of the ball a lot better as of late.
“They’re significantly improved from the beginning of the year,” Krowiorz said. “It’s not quite where we want it yet, but our guys have been making some nice strides of taking care of the basketball a little bit more now”
Riverland is a team Hibbing has seen already this season.
They will provide a stark contrast from what Anoka-Ramsey throws at the Cardinals.
“They’re going to be a little bit bigger,” Krowiorz said. “They play a little bit slower. We played that last game into the 60s and 70s the last time. That’s when we started to slow our game down a little bit, and valued it a little bit more.
“There are continuity-ball-screen team. They have some sets that they will throw at you. I’m sure Derek (Hahn) has some wrinkles set for this match up as well.”
Krowiorz doesn’t mind seeing teams for a second time.
“You can see the growth or see what has changed in each time since the last time we played,” Krowiorz said.
