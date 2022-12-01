HIBBING—Another weekend. Another trip.
That’s been the story of the season for the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team this season.
The Cardinals are 2-5, with six of those games on the road.
HIbbing will hit the road again, traveling to Worthington to take on Minnesota West, beginning at 7:30 p.m. today, then on Saturday, the Cardinals are in Willmar to take on Ridgewater, beginning at 2 p.m.
It’s always tougher to win on the road, but Hibbing is acclimated to playing on the road, so the Cardinals are already adjusted to the long road trips.
“Our guys are accustomed to it now,” Hibbing coach Kenzie Krowiorz said. “This will be the latest time that we’ll leave on a road trip in the morning. That’s nice because our guys can stay here a little bit longer, and they can have a nicer night of sleep.
“They’re so used to it now. They’ve created this bond on the road. Yeah, it’s tough to be on the road for four-straight weekends, but it’s been a nice preparation for now. Next weekend, we finally get to play at home.”
First up are the Blue Jays, who will show Hibbing some different schemes than the Cardinals have seen this season.
“It’s been a nice challenge for us preparation-wise to finally see something different,” Krowiorz said. “They do a lot of hand-off-into-ball-screening action. That’s something we’ve been working on consistently right now.
“They cut well in their motion game after those entries that they have. That will be a challenge for us defensively. We haven’t seen a team that cuts well. This will be good for us to test ourselves to see where we’re at.”
The Warriors, according to Krowiorz, play a lot more dribble-drive, which is something his team does a lot.
“They have a bunch of entries to get into their stuff,” Krowiorz said. “It’s a lot of pace, and a lot of dribble-drive. For us to contain the basketball will be a big thing, and not give up open threes. They shoot it well.
“If we can contain the drive and melt away shooters, that will give us a good chance to compete with them.”
Communication on defense will be the key in both games.
“We have to stay within our principles,” Krowiorz said. “Guys tend to over help in situations like that. We get a little help happy at times. We have to continue to understand whether our primary defender needs help or not.
“If he does, we’ll go help. If he doesn’t, we’re able to melt away and take away the next action at that point.”
The Cardinals’ defense might be tested, but Hibbing can also give Minnesota West’s and Ridgewater’s defense some stress as well.
“We have to use our bounceability,” Krowiorz said. “Minnesota West sees that bounce every-single day, but it’s within their own players. For us, to have a different style of that, that will be good.
“We have some through-cut action and ball-screening action that we’ll be able to use well. Ridgewater sees the dribble-drive action consistently, so we’ll stress our screening action. We have some off-ball screening that we’re working on, and if we add that in and make them have to communicate through that, that will be a key.”
