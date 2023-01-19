mn-h GGiombetti Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELY—Malik Eason poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Minnesota North-Vermilion to a 73-62 MCAC North Division victory over Minnesota North-Hibbing Wednesday.Also hitting double figures for the Ironmen was CJ Brown with 15 points.The Cardinals were led by Ray Washington-Battle Jr., with 18 points. Alvin Judd added 10 points for Minnesota North-Hibbing.MN-H 27 35—62MN-V 28 45—73MN-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 9, Shawn Brown Jr. 7, Nick Moore 5, Ramaj Gordon 7, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 18, Alvin Judd 10, Owen Smith 2, Conor Goggin 4.MN-Vermilion: Ronald Ducros 7, RaShawn Wilcox 9, Jordan Samuelsson 5, CJ Brown 15, TJ Wright 9, Braylin Reed 3, Malik Eason 25.Total Fouls: MN-Hibbing 21; MN-Vermilion 17; Fouled Out: Judd; Free Throws: MN-Hibbing 11-18; MN-Vermilion 14-23; 3-pointers: Brown Jr., Moore, Gordon 2, Washington-Battle Jr., Judd 2, Wilcox, Samuelsson, Eason. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Inclusion at the heart of new Hibbing club Kim (Horoshak) Carpenter Robert John Haapala Chisholm fills ambulance director/emergency manager position Dianne Marie Corradi Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
