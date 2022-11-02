FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
Invest time and money in your space. Adding comfort and convenience to your living arrangements will ease stress and give you something to look forward to at the end of each day. Trying something new and exciting will encourage you to do what makes you happy. Map out your course and refuse to let anyone interfere or control your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get involved in something unique. Try applying your skills and experiences to something that makes you feel good. Doing your best to make a difference will motivate others to help you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a breather and revisit your options. Listen to an expert, not to someone using emotional tactics to take advantage of you. Put your energy into learning and living in the moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take the road less traveled and see where it goes. Those you encounter will enrich your life and outlook. Expand your mind and interests. Romance will enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. Don’t let outside influences interfere with your plans. Pay attention to what’s important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Leave nothing to chance regarding your financial status. Put your papers in order and map out an investment plan to lower your debt. A promise you make to someone will bring you closer together.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a back seat and observe. You will discover who is on your side and who isn’t. Doing something physical will ease stress and encourage you to revisit old ideas.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Recognize your capabilities and how to use what you know to get ahead. Choose your course of action based on your needs, not on outside pressure. Be cool!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can’t please everyone, so aim to do what makes you happy. Question what others ask you to do, information shared with you or a situation that could change your feelings about an acquaintance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your ideas will be spot-on. Speak up and work alongside those who share your enthusiasm. Turn whatever you do into something enjoyable for you and everyone who cares to help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Do whatever it takes to keep the peace. Be a good listener, offer suggestions and put your energy where it will do the most good. Don’t let the decisions others make stress you out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get together with friends, colleagues or relatives and discuss your plans. You’ll come up with a way to please everyone while still handling your prime concerns. Pay attention to how you present yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend more time learning, teaching and working as a team player. Express your feelings, what you are trying to achieve and what you need others to do to help you reach your goal. Give your all.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2022 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.