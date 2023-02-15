BIWABIK—Shrouded in unusual mid-February drizzle, the Minnesota State Alpine Championship was held Tuesday at Giants Ridge with Minnetonka winning the boys division and Hill-Murray taking the girls crown.
The Skippers bested runners-up Benilde-St Margaret’s by 21 points, while the Pioneers beat Prior-Lake-Farmington by 19.
Three area skiers represented the Iron Range with Rock Ridge senior Mia Schuchard putting a cap on her high school racing career with a 27th place finish in her second consecutive trip to the State meet.
“Mia really showed that she was one of the elite skiers in the state,” said Rock RIdge head coach Benji Neff. “That’s nothing to sneeze at. There are some darn good women who race in this state and to be among the top 30 is pretty remarkable. I’m super proud of her.”
Rock Ridge junior Travis Bird had a difficult first run in his State debut but still came away with a 74th place finish and a great experience.
“Trav now knows what State’s all about. He had a tough go of it with his first run, he had to hike twice, but his second run was pretty commendable. He’s only a junior and now that he knows what the big show is all about, I think he’ll have a good year next year.”
“It doesn’t matter where you finish at State, it’s just the fact you made it there. If you have great results, that’s just a cherry on top.”
Hibbing’s Adam Vinopal, like Bird, also had a tough first run, straddling a gate which resulted in a disqualification. With nothing to lose, he let loose on this last run of the day, ending his career on a high note.
“He went into today with the attitude of ‘let’s see how fast I can go,’” noted Bluejacket head coach Brice Walli. “Unfortunately, that led to the straddle but he redeemed himself on the second run giving him a good end to his career. He can hold his head high, knowing that he skied as fast as he could against the top ski racers in the state.”
