BIWABIK—Shrouded in unusual mid-February drizzle, the Minnesota State Alpine Championship was held Tuesday at Giants Ridge with Minnetonka winning the boys division and Hill-Murray taking the girls crown.

The Skippers bested runners-up Benilde-St Margaret’s by 21 points, while the Pioneers beat Prior-Lake-Farmington by 19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments